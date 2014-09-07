Jeter honored, but Yankees lose

NEW YORK -- Alex Gordon reached second base and told retiring New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter what an honor it had been to compete against him. Then he stumbled around third and scored the second run for the Kansas City Royals.

With the way the Royals have been pitching lately, Gordon’s stumbling run was more than enough.

Rookie Yordano Ventura and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Royals spoiled a day honoring Jeter with a 2-0 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.

The first pitch was delayed for about 25 minutes as Jeter was honored in a star-studded ceremony and addressed the crowd. The ceremony included many former Yankees, including Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as well as Michael Jordan, Cal Ripken Jr. and Dave Winfield.

“It was awesome,” Jeter said. “It was something that I’ll always remember.”

Gordon also was among those whose videotaped messages to Jeter were played on the scoreboard between half-innings, but he had the opportunity to interact with Jeter in the third. That came after his fly ball caromed off right fielder Carlos Beltran’s glove for an error, which preceded his 10thstolen base.

“I got to second and I told him, ‘It’s been an honor playing with you and a privilege,'” Gordon said. “I think everyone would say that if you ran into him.”

On the next pitch Gordon stumbled as he rounded third on first baseman Eric Hosmer’s single but easily scored when New York catcher Brian McCann didn’t attempt a tag.

“I just stumbled,” Gordon said. “I was trying to catch my balance. That wasn’t the plan.”

Gordon had one of four stolen bases for the Royals, who won for the fifth time in six games despite scoring four runs or fewer for the seventh straight game. The Royals will head into a three-game series at Detroit holding at least a two-game lead in the AL Central.

“When you’re not swinging the bats as well as we are, sometimes you’ve got to make things happen on base; steal a bag, take an extra base -- stuff like that when you’re not crushing the ball,” Gordon said.

That gave the Royals their fifth run of the series, but they won two games due to pitching. James Shields came within two outs of a complete game Friday, and Ventura allowed three hits and worked around four walks in six-plus innings for his eighth straight quality start.

“A ‘W’ is a ‘W.’ I‘m on top of the world.” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said after watching his team’s 12th shutout and seventh since July 1.

It was Ventura’s third straight win and 19th quality start, the most in the majors among rookies and three ahead of injured New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka for the lead.

“I thought he threw the ball great,” Yost said. “When he did get in trouble it was mostly that inning when he walked two guys. He pitched around it effectively, got back his mechanics, commanded it downhill with his fastball, really stayed within himself with his changeup and his curveball and I thought he just did a fantastic job.”

Ventura pitched through trouble in each of the first three innings but ended his outing by retiring eight of the final 11 hitters and getting a key double play to end the sixth.

Ventura’s day ended at 103 pitches after he walked designated hitter Stephen Drew. Aaron Crow got third baseman Chase Headley on a double play and struck out left fielder Ichiro Suzuki, Kelvin Herrera pitched a perfect eighth and Wade Davis gave up a leadoff single to Beltran but stranded pinch runner Chris Young in scoring position and recorded his second career save.

Jeter went 1-for-3 with a walk as the Yankees were shut out for the eighth time. The Yankees (73-68) remained 4 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second wild card spot and were shut out twice in the same series against Kansas City for the first time since June 1972.

“We needed a win,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line and that’s the frustrating part.”

New York seemed that it was going to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Jeter reached on an infield single. Jeter avoided the tag by second baseman Omar Infante, who then made a throwing error to second trying to get the out. But Ventura retired Beltran and McCann, who also flied out in the third with two on.

Before Gordon’s stumble, the Royals also scored an unearned run in the second for a 1-0 lead.

Designated hitter Josh Willingham scored when right fielder Nori Aoki’s ground ball near the first-base foul line was turned into a throwing error by New York starter Shane Greene (4-3).

Greene lost his second straight start and became the second Yankee starter not to allow an unearned run and lose this weekend. He lasted five innings and allowed five hits.

NOTES: Since the Yankees were honoring SS Derek Jeter, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed Sunday to be “Derek Jeter Day.” ... New York LF Brett Gardner was not in the starting lineup due to an abdominal injury and he did not play. ... RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) threw a 31-pitch simulated game without pain while RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) played catch in the outfield. ... Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy was headed back to get an MRI after leaving Saturday’s start after one pitch with a sore left shoulder. Manager Ned Yost speculated that there’s a good possibility that Duffy has biceps tendinitis but added that he is not a doctor. ... DH Billy Butler, in a 1-for-19 skid, had the day off.