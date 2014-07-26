Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to continue their pursuit of first place in the American League West when they host the Detroit Tigers in the third contest of their four-game set Saturday. Los Angeles fell three games behind division-leading Oakland by dropping the series opener but got back within two of the Athletics by posting a 2-1 victory Friday. Kole Calhoun delivered an RBI double and scored the eventual game-winning run on a single by Efren Navarro in the sixth inning as the Angels improved to 41-16 against the Tigers since 2001.

Detroit managed only six hits in losing for the sixth time in 10 contests. All-Star Miguel Cabrera recorded two of the hits, including a solo homer as the Tigers saw their lead over Kansas City in the AL Central shrink to six games. Detroit is 14 games over .500 thanks to its major league-best 31-18 road record, as it is a mediocre 26-25 at home.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (9-8, 4.84 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (7-3, 4.54)

Verlander posted his third win in four starts Monday, allowing three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings at Arizona. The 31-year-old has surrendered at least three runs in 11 of his last 13 outings and has yet to keep an opponent under two runs this season. Verlander has had his difficulties with Los Angeles over his career, going 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts.

Shoemaker had his modest two-game winning streak snapped by Baltimore on Monday as he yielded four runs and five hits while striking out 10 over 5 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old picked up a win in relief in his previous appearance, allowing two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 frames against Toronto after replacing an injured Jered Weaver. Shoemaker, who is 4-2 at home this season, never has faced the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers RHP Joakim Soria has yet to make his debut for Detroit since being acquired from Texas on Wednesday.

2. Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton exited Friday’s game after three innings with a sore left knee and is day-to-day.

3. Detroit OF Austin Jackson went 0-for-4 on Friday, ending his string of seven consecutive two-hit performances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Angels 2