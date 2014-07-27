Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to wrap up their 10-game homestand on a high note when they take on the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Los Angeles split the first six games of the lengthy home stretch before dropping the opener of the four-game series against Detroit. Efren Navarro and the pitching staff then took control, with the former driving in the winning run on consecutive nights and the latter limiting the Tigers to one run and 10 hits in the victories.

The Angels have kept pace with Oakland as they trail the AL West-leading Athletics by two games. The Tigers, meanwhile, have watched their lead in the Central shrink to five games over Kansas City as they have lost seven of their last 11 contests. Detroit’s Rick Porcello attempts to become the first 13-game winner in the AL and grab at least a share of the major-league lead, as St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright also enters his Sunday start with 12 victories.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (12-5, 3.42 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (2-7, 4.02)

Porcello appears to have recovered from one of his worst outings of the season as he produced his second straight seven-inning start on Tuesday at Arizona, allowing three runs and five hits in the process. The 25-year-old from Morristown, N.J., was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 frames by Tampa Bay on July 6 after registering three straight scoreless efforts, including back-to-back shutouts - the first two of his career. Porcello evened his career record against the Royals to 4-4 on July 12, when he yielded just one run and six hits over seven innings at Kansas City.

Santiago will have his hands full in the showdown between New Jerseyans, as the Newark native looks to win his third straight decision. The 26-year-old settled for a no-decision against Baltimore on Tuesday despite allowing only two hits over five scoreless innings. Santiago fell to 0-3 lifetime versus the Tigers on April 20, when he yielded two unearned runs and two hits but walked five in 5 2/3 frames as he was outdueled by Porcello at Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton expects to play in the series finale after missing Saturday’s game with a sore left knee.

2. The Tigers are 3-3 on their seven-game road trip.

3. The Angels signed veteran Randy Wolf to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. Fellow LHP C.J. Wilson (ankle) is slated to make a rehab start for Double-A Arkansas on Monday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Angels 3