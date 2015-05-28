Preview: Tigers at Angels

The slumping Los Angeles Angels have dipped below .500 and attempt to get back to the break-even point when they host the Detroit Tigers in Thursday’s opener of a four-game series. Los Angeles has dropped four of its last five games and has scored just 12 runs during the stretch while Detroit has won back-to-back contests following a three-game skid.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was hitless in four at-bats in Wednesday’s loss against Oakland and that snapped his 13-game hitting streak. On the other side of the spectrum is cold-hitting second baseman Ian Kinsler, who is just 3-for-32 over the last eight games and is still homerless through Detroit’s first 48 games. Los Angeles also has some slumping batters as center fielder Mike Trout has just one homer over the last 11 games and first baseman Albert Pujols has just five RBIs over his past 19 contests. The Angels went 1-of-9 with runners in scoring position during back-to-back losses to the San Diego Padres after taking the series opener.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RHP Buck Farmer (NR) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (2-3, 3.36 ERA)

Farmer is being recalled from Triple-A Toledo to pitch with the Tigers short on starters due to Justin Verlander’s injury and Alfredo Simon’s leave to tend to his ailing father. He was 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts at Toledo with 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Farmer went 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four major-league appearances (two starts) for Detroit in 2014.

Wilson lost to Boston in his last turn when he gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. He is 1-3 over his last eight starts despite allowing two runs or fewer in five of them. Wilson is 2-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 career appearances (six starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers SS Jose Iglesias (knee) has missed four consecutive games.

2. The Angels acquired OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis from the New York Mets for cash considerations Wednesday.

3. Kinsler is 8-for-21 against Wilson, his former teammate on the Texas Rangers.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Tigers 6