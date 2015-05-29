Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels broke out of the doldrums with seven extra-base hits in the series opener with Detroit and look to continue the offensive splurge in Friday’s second contest of the four-game set. Chris Iannetta hit a grand slam, Albert Pujols hit a two-run blast and Matt Joyce smacked a solo shot as Los Angeles recorded a 12-2 victory Thursday.

The Angels scored 12 total runs in their previous five games before the explosion that consisted of 13 hits. There was one bad development for Los Angeles as shortstop Erick Aybar departed with hamstring tightness and his availability for Friday’s game is uncertain. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler (3-for-33 over the last nine games) and right fielder J.D. Martinez (1-for-14 over the past four games) are struggling and the Tigers have scored six runs over the last four contests. First baseman Miguel Cabrera is hitless in six at-bats over the past two games after putting together a 13-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.12 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-3, 2.47)

Sanchez has been torched for seven runs in each of his last two starts and has allowed 15 hits - including five homers - in 9 1/3 innings during the stretch. He did strike out a season-best 11 in 5 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision against Houston on Sunday. Sanchez is 0-2 with a 2.61 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Santiago has posted just one victory in his last six starts despite allowing one run or less in six of his past eight outings. He lost to Boston in his last turn when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings Sunday. Santiago is 0-3 with a 2.03 ERA in 12 career appearances (five starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers SS Jose Iglesias (knee) returned after a four-game absence and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored.

2. Los Angeles placed OF Collin Cowgill (wrist) on the disabled list, designated OF Marc Krauss for assignment and recalled OF Alfredo Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

3. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes is 4-for-11 with two homers against Santiago.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Tigers 2