Preview: Tigers at Angels

Jered Weaver has turned around his campaign and looks to post his fifth consecutive strong outing when the Los Angeles Angels host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The right-hander has won his last three decisions since correcting a mechanical flaw after opening the season with a 0-4 record and 6.29 ERA through his first six outings.

Weaver has allowed five runs in 30 innings during his turnaround and will be looking to give Los Angeles its third straight victory in the four-game series. The bat of Albert Pujols is coming alive after being quiet most of May and the first baseman has homered in each of the first two games of the series while going 4-for-6 with two walks and scoring four runs. Detroit’s offense is in a slumber with six runs over the last five games and the Tigers have lost five of their last seven outings after being blanked 2-0 on Friday. Second baseman Ian Kinsler was hitless in four at-bats and is buried in a 3-for-37 funk over his last 10 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RHP Shane Greene (4-3, 4.27 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (3-4, 4.06)

Greene lost three of his last four decisions after opening the season with three consecutive victories. He lost to Oakland in his last turn when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Greene, who has never faced the Angels, is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA in five road starts this season.

Weaver received a no-decision in his last outing when he gave up one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings against San Diego. He struck out a season-best seven against the Padres and has fanned less than five in seven of his 10 starts. Weaver is 4-4 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit LF Yoenis Cespedes is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series.

2. Angels SS Erick Aybar sat out Friday one night after injuring a hamstring and could return before the series concludes.

3. Kinsler is batting .235 with three homers and five doubles in 85 career at-bats against Weaver.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Tigers 1