Preview: Tigers at Angels

David Price seeks to win his fourth consecutive decision when the Detroit Tigers close a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Price’s lone loss came April 22 and that marks the only time Detroit has lost one of his 10 starts this season.

Price defeated Oakland in his last turn when he pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and the Tigers will hope he fares significantly better than Saturday starter Shane Greene. The Angels hit a season-high five homers off Greene in 1 2/3 innings while building a seven-run lead and notched an 8-6 victory that puts them in position to sweep the four-game set Sunday. Los Angeles first baseman Albert Pujols has homered in all three games of the series and is 5-for-10 with six RBIs. Detroit has lost six of its last eight games and has slipped to three games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (4-1, 2.97 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-4, 5.44)

Price struck out just three against Oakland after fanning 21 over his previous two outings. He has allowed five or fewer hits on six occasions but also has had starts in which he allowed 13 and 10 hits. Price is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker has just one victory over his last seven starts but turned in a strong performance in his last outing. The 28-year-old pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball in a no-decision against San Diego, marking the third time in five starts that he allowed four or fewer hits. Shoemaker beat the Tigers with seven innings of three-hit shutout ball last July 26 in his lone career start against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout ended a nine-game homerless drought with a solo shot Saturday.

2. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez is 5-for-11 with three runs scored and two doubles in the series.

3. Pujols is 3-for-11 with two homers against Price.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Angels 3