Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Detroit Tigers are hoping Michael Fulmer can help them record a rare victory in Anaheim as the rookie takes the mound in Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. The Tigers have lost 17 of their last 19 games in Anaheim against the Angels, who belted four homers in Tuesday’s 11-9 victory.

The Tigers have dropped four in a row and need more production from struggling left fielder Justin Upton, who homered Tuesday but is batting .217 with a league-leading 72 strikeouts. “He’s a much better hitter than he's shown, clearly,” manager Brad Ausmus told MLB.com. “I mean, we're talking about nine years this guy was in the big leagues with good numbers. He’s never struggled like this. It might take time, but we're going to fix this.” Upton is hoping to follow the lead of Angels first baseman C.J. Cron, who was hitting .203 at the end of April but homered twice Tuesday and has 21 RBI in his last 26 games while upping his average to .250. The Angels have averaged five runs during their last 33 games and received a boost in their bullpen Tuesday as closer Huston Street returned from the disabled list and retired the Tigers in order in the ninth for the victory.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (4-1, 3.97 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-5, 5.96)

Fulmer won his second straight start Friday at Oakland, throwing 7 2/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts. The 23-year-old rookie has strengthened his case to stick in the rotation after struggling in his first four starts. “I feel so much more comfortable. I just trust everything,” Fulmer told reporters. “It feels good to get big-league hitters out, any way I can. And the defense is doing great. I’m hoping to just keep moving forward.”

Shoemaker turned in another strong outing Friday by holding Houston to two runs while striking out 11 batters over career-high 8 1/3 innings. “Hopefully he’s turned the corner on some things,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “We’re not surprised at all with the last two games and how he’s pitched. We were surprised by some of the inconsistencies last year and early this year.” The Michigan native is 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin (wrist) was removed from Tuesday’s game as a precaution but should be available for Wednesday’s contest.

2. Angels SS Cliff Pennington exited Tuesday’s game with a strained left hamstring and is expected to be placed on the disabled list.

3. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler is hitting .341 with six home runs and 13 RBI over his last 22 games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Tigers 3