Preview: Tigers at Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is expected back in the starting lineup when his club opens a four-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The center fielder has missed five consecutive contests with a tight left hamstring but is in the midst of a career-best 17-game hitting streak.

Trout underwent a light workout prior to Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Oakland, but manager Mike Scioscia didn't want to push the situation. "You don't want to miss any steps, so he won't be overly aggressive to where he's going to set himself back," Scioscia told reporters. Detroit also hopes to get back a starting player from a left hamstring injury as second baseman Ian Kinsler appears set to return after a five-game absence. The Tigers have dropped three of their last four contests, including Wednesday's 7-1 setback against Arizona.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (3-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (3-2, 3.74)

Fulmer recorded a season-best nine strikeouts in his last turn as he gave up two runs - one earned - and eight hits in eight innings while defeating Oakland. The 24-year-old has allowed four hits in four of his six 2017 outings and is limiting opponents to a .210 batting average. Fulmer went 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two starts against the Angels last season and held Trout hitless in five at-bats.

Ramirez settled for a no-decision in his last turn despite giving up one run and eight hits over six innings against Houston. The 28-year-old fanned only two Astros after striking out 25 over his previous three outings. Ramirez has made two career relief appearances against the Tigers - allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings - and has dominated Justin Upton (0-for-5, four strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won 17 of their last 20 home games against the Tigers.

2. Detroit OF Tyler Collins is 0-for-17 with eight strikeouts over his last six contests.

3. Los Angeles 2B Danny Espinosa is hitless in 32 at-bats over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Tigers 4