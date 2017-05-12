Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Detroit Tigers received a boost from the return of a key player in the series opener, but the Los Angeles Angels were not as fortunate. Detroit looks to make it two straight Friday as it continues its nine-game road trip with the second contest of the four-game set against Los Angeles.

Ian Kinsler came back from a strained left hamstring to go 3-for-4 and score twice in Thursday's 7-1 triumph, which evened the Tigers' record on their trek to 3-3. Mike Trout was back in Los Angeles' lineup after missing five games with the same injury, but the superstar did not provide the same spark. Trout went 0-for-4 while serving as the Angels' designated hitter, putting an end to his 17-game hitting streak. Yunel Escobar recorded three of Los Angeles' four hits and drove in the club's lone run as it suffered its fourth loss in five contests.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 6.21 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.21)

Zimmermann has not been impressive since making a strong season debut despite his favorable record, surrendering four or more runs in four of his next five starts. The 30-year-old native of Wisconsin escaped with a no-decision at Oakland on Saturday after yielding four runs in 5 2/3 innings. Zimmermann gave a strong performance in his only career start against Los Angeles on June 29, 2011 while with Washington but suffered a hard-luck loss after allowing an unearned run and four hits in an eight-inning complete game.

Shoemaker is coming off his second-longest outing of the season, a six-inning effort against Houston on Sunday in which took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks. It was only the third of the 30-year-old from Michigan's seven starts in which he allowed more than two runs. Shoemaker has pitched well against Detroit over his career, going 2-1 with a 1.01 ERA and .196 batting average against in four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 2B Danny Espinosa, who was kept out of the lineup Thursday, has seen his average dip to .138 thanks to his current 0-for-34 drought.

2. Detroit has won only seven of its last 30 meetings with Los Angeles and hasn't captured a series at Angel Stadium since August 2009.

3. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron (foot) went 2-for-4 in a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Tigers 2