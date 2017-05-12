Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Detroit Tigers received a boost from the return of a key player in the series opener, but the Los Angeles Angels were not as fortunate. Detroit looks to make it two straight Friday as it continues its nine-game road trip with the second contest of the four-game set against Los Angeles.
Ian Kinsler came back from a strained left hamstring to go 3-for-4 and score twice in Thursday's 7-1 triumph, which evened the Tigers' record on their trek to 3-3. Mike Trout was back in Los Angeles' lineup after missing five games with the same injury, but the superstar did not provide the same spark. Trout went 0-for-4 while serving as the Angels' designated hitter, putting an end to his 17-game hitting streak. Yunel Escobar recorded three of Los Angeles' four hits and drove in the club's lone run as it suffered its fourth loss in five contests.
TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 6.21 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.21)
Zimmermann has not been impressive since making a strong season debut despite his favorable record, surrendering four or more runs in four of his next five starts. The 30-year-old native of Wisconsin escaped with a no-decision at Oakland on Saturday after yielding four runs in 5 2/3 innings. Zimmermann gave a strong performance in his only career start against Los Angeles on June 29, 2011 while with Washington but suffered a hard-luck loss after allowing an unearned run and four hits in an eight-inning complete game.
Shoemaker is coming off his second-longest outing of the season, a six-inning effort against Houston on Sunday in which took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks. It was only the third of the 30-year-old from Michigan's seven starts in which he allowed more than two runs. Shoemaker has pitched well against Detroit over his career, going 2-1 with a 1.01 ERA and .196 batting average against in four turns.
1. Angels 2B Danny Espinosa, who was kept out of the lineup Thursday, has seen his average dip to .138 thanks to his current 0-for-34 drought.
2. Detroit has won only seven of its last 30 meetings with Los Angeles and hasn't captured a series at Angel Stadium since August 2009.
3. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron (foot) went 2-for-4 in a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
PREDICTION: Angels 5, Tigers 2