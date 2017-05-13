Preview: Tigers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels hope to continue their offensive surge when they host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. After being limited to one run in each of their previous two games, the Angels erupted for 14 hits en route to a 7-0 triumph on Friday.

Mike Trout returned to center field for Los Angeles after returning from a hamstring injury as the designated hitter on Thursday and belted a two-run homer, giving him a hit in 18 of his last 19 games. The Tigers were held to four hits as they fell to 3-4 on their nine-game road trip. Detroit welcomed J.D. Martinez back to the lineup Friday, as the outfielder went 1-for-3 in his season debut. Martinez had been sidelined since suffering a strained ligment in his right foot during spring training.

TV: 9:07 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.55 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.31)

Norris has surrendered four earned runs in three of his last four outings, including a no-decision at Oakland on Sunday in which he yielded a total of five runs over 4 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old native of Tennessee worked fewer than five frames in each of those three turns and has not lasted more than six since his season debut (6 1/3). Norris will be facing Los Angeles for the first time in his career.

Nolasco has allowed three runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season but has won only two of those contests. The 34-year-old Californian settled for a no-decision at Oakland on Monday after giving up two runs and five hits while striking out a season-high 10 in seven innings. Nolasco has made nine career starts against Detroit, going 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers placed OF Jim Adduci on the disabled list with a right oblique strain.

2. Los Angeles INF Cliff Pennington has recorded eight hits in his last 21 at-bats following Friday's 3-for-4 performance.

3. Detroit will need to capture the final two games in order to win its first series at Angel Stadium since Aug. 24-26, 2009.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Tigers 4