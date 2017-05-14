Preview: Tigers at Angels

There was some thought that Detroit was rushing J.D. Martinez back to action after he missed seven weeks with a foot injury, but he’s quickly addressed those concerns. Martinez appears to be in midseason form heading into Sunday’s series finale against the host Los Angeles Angels, who are wishing the Tigers had postponed the right fielder’s return just a few days more.

In his second game back from the disabled list, Martinez hit a pair of homers Saturday - including a go-ahead blast in the ninth inning off Angels closer Bud Norris as the Tigers won 4-3 to move one game over .500 at 18-17. “You can tell how much we missed (Martinez) just from one game,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. Angels star Mike Trout also appears completely healthy after missing five games with a tight right hamstring, going 3-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs in his last two contests. Cameron Maybin went 0-for-4 on Saturday and is batting .187 for the Angels, who have dropped eight of their last 11 games.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-2, 4.25 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (1-1, 7.62)

Verlander recorded his second straight victory on Tuesday against Arizona, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts over six frames. The former American League Cy Young Award winner has thrown at least 103 pitches in six of his seven outings. Trout is 1-for-15 with five strikeouts against Verlander, who is 6-7 with a 3.67 ERA in 16 career starts against Los Angeles but 2-4 with a 5.98 ERA in seven turns at Angel Stadium.

Meyer bounced back from a rough outing against Seattle by allowing three runs and recording seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 7-3 win over Oakland. The 6-9, 225-pound Meyer was sent to the minors after struggling in spring training but returned to the majors after Tyler Skaggs landed on the disabled list. The 27-year-old continues to struggle with his control as he has a 14-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit can secure its first series victory at Angel Stadium since 2009 with a win on Sunday.

2. The Angels have scored three runs or fewer in 11 of their last 19 games.

3. Tigers RHP Shane Greene has a 1.17 ERA over his last 15 appearances covering 15 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Angels 4