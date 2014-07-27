Angels, Shoemaker shut out Tigers 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Matt Shoemaker certainly can go out to eat or go grocery shopping without being bothered by autograph-seeking fans.

But the relatively anonymous Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander has made himself known by beating some of the most recognizable names in baseball.

Shoemaker threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Angels to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night, adding Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander to his list of victims.

Shoemaker has faced six pitchers this season who are former All-Stars, and he is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in those six starts. Verlander was added to the list that includes Cliff Lee, David Price, James Shields, Chris Sale and Yu Darvish.

Three of those pitchers -- Verlander, Lee and Price -- are former Cy Young award winners, and Shoemaker beat all three, going 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

“It’s definitely special,” Shoemaker said. “It’s a blessing. It’s that daily mentality as a pitcher: Pitch as deep into a game as possible, mess up hitters’ timing. Using that as my focus has really helped me.”

Shoemaker, an undrafted free agent signed by the Angels in 2008, needed only 78 pitches to get through seven innings. In his final inning, he needed just nine pitches to retire first baseman Miguel Cabrera, designated hitter Victor Martinez and left fielder J.D. Martinez.

Shoemaker (8-3) gave up three hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia went to the bullpen to start the eighth.

“Oh, of course,” Shoemaker said when asked if he wanted to go out to pitch the eighth. “That’s my mentality. I always want to go out and pitch and compete. I definitely wanted to go back out, but I completely understand the situation.”

Kevin Jepsen pitched a perfect eighth and Jason Grilli gave up a single in the ninth before closing it out for the Angels.

“I think as the game went on, I don’t know if Shoe was burying his pitches as well as he had been earlier in the game, so we just felt like we’d nurse him through that seventh,” Scioscia said. “We felt we’d better just try to stay on top of it and not have to stretch Shoe too much.”

Verlander (9-9) went seven innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.

Less than 24 hours after driving in the game-winning run on Friday night, Angels left fielder Efren Navarro led off the second inning with his first career home run. He pounded a 1-1 fastball from Verlander well over the wall in right-center field to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.

“He’s a highly respected pitcher, and for me to hit my first home run off him is very special,” Navarro said. “It’s something I‘m going to cherish the rest of my life.”

In the sixth, Navarro added an RBI groundout on a hit-and-run play to make it 2-0, and designated hitter C.J. Cron hit an RBI double.

Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick added an RBI single in the eighth against the Tigers’ newly acquired reliever, Joakim Soria, for a 4-0 lead.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watched the game on television in the visitors’ clubhouse after being ejected in the third inning.

First-base ump Jim Joyce called Tigers shortstop Eugenio Suarez safe on a pickoff attempt and Scioscia asked for a replay challenge.

After a three-minute review, the call was reversed and Suarez was out. Ausmus angrily argued with Joyce, who immediately tossed Ausmus.

Ausmus was not arguing the overturned call but rather the fact that Scioscia had not asked for the review quickly enough.

”The rules state that once the hitter’s in the box and the pitcher’s on the rubber you can no longer challenge the play, and that was the case,“ Ausmus said. ”The umpires have the discretion to initiate a review, but they clearly didn’t initiate the review. Mike Scioscia coming out of the dugout initiated the review.

“It’s pretty black and white: If the guy’s in the box and the pitcher’s on the rubber, it’s no longer challengeable. I was told that the crew chief could initiate the review, but that’s not what (the rule) says.”

It was the fifth time the Tigers have been shut out this season, but the first since June 13.

“We haven’t swung the bats great the last couple games,” Ausmus said, while also crediting Shoemaker, who is a Michigan native and was a Tigers fan growing up. “He moves the ball around, pitches in and out with his fastball and has a very good split-finger. He’s done a very good job for them.”

NOTES: Angels OF J.B. Shuck was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to give the club some outfield depth with LF Josh Hamilton nursing a sore knee. Shuck spent the first month of the season with the Angels, hitting .173 (14-for-81) with two homers before being optioned to Salt Lake. RHP Fernando Salas was optioned to Salt Lake to make room on the roster for Shuck. Salas is 4-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 34 relief appearances. ... The Angels signed veteran LHP Randy Wolf, 37, and assigned him to Salt Lake. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar got his first career major league start in the cleanup spot. He did get one at-bat as the cleanup hitter coming into a game as a sub in 2008, and struck out. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 381st career home run Friday, tying him with Albert Belle for 65th on the all-time list. ... Tigers OF J.D. Martinez entered the day having hit .350 with 13 homers and 36 RBIs in his past 49 games.