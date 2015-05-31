Angels display of power leads to win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the Los Angeles Angels, batting practice did not end when the grounds crew stored the portable batting cage.

The Angels pounded a season-high five home runs to defeat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Saturday night in front of 40,369 at Angel Stadium.

Center fielder Mike Trout hit his 12th homer of the season and designated hitter Albert Pujols added his 11th of the year and the 531st of his career. Left fielder Matt Joyce, right fielder Kole Calhoun and catcher Carlos Perez also homered.

“We were due for it,” Trout said. “Everybody was hitting, one through nine in the order. The last couple of games, we were hitting balls hard. They just weren’t falling through.”

Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia believes his hitters need to sustain such production to narrow the gap between themselves and the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.

“We can’t just rely on Mike and Albert in the middle of the order,” Scioscia said. “We need top to bottom contributing and pressuring teams on a nightly basis. We haven’t seen that often enough this year. If we can do that, we’ll be OK.”

All five home runs came in the first two innings against Tigers right-hander Shane Greene.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen home runs like that happen that quickly,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, who played 18 seasons in the major leagues.

According to STATS, the game marked the first time in team history that the Angels hit five home runs in the first two innings and the second time in major-league history that five different players hit homers in the first two innings.

The Angels got their third consecutive victory and their fourth in five games while extending the Tigers’ losing stretch to three straight and six of eight.

Right-hander Jered Weaver (4-4) picked up his fourth win in five starts. He retired 10 of 11 batters between the fourth and seventh innings, induced seven groundouts and issued no walks in 6 1/3 innings while striking out three, hitting one and giving up three runs and nine hits.

“You can be a little more aggressive in the strike zone with a lead like that,” Weaver said about the Angels’ 7-1 advantage after two innings. “You don’t have to nit-pick as much. I was able to wiggle my way out of some situations and limit the damage.”

Trailing 7-3 in the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers scored twice and brought the potential tying run to the plate.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez doubled off the right-field wall to send left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to third base. Designated hitter Tyler Collins grounded out to bring Cespedes home, and catcher James McCann doubled down the left-field line to score Martinez.

But Angels right-hander Joe Smith defused the threat by inducing third baseman Nick Castellanos to break his bat while grounding out. Perez hit a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth to give Los Angeles a three-run lead.

However, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the top of the ninth off right-handed closer Huston Street to draw Detroit again within two runs. But Street got first baseman Miguel Cabrera to fly out to Calhoun to end the game and claim his 16th save.

Pujols needs three more home runs to tie Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for 17th place all time.

Greene (4-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings. Before Saturday night, Greene permitted just three home runs all season.

“When things go bad for him, the fastball stays up and doesn’t sink as much,” Ausmus said. “But you don’t usually see home runs like that, as a result.”

Deroit right-hander Alex Wilson pitched 3 2/3 innings of perfect relief, inducing groundouts from eight of the 11 batters he faced. Left-handed Blaine Hardy added three strikeouts while allowing just one hit in 1 2/3 innings. Together, they retired 15 successive batters and 16 of 17 from the second through the seventh innings.

NOTES: The right-field video board showed Game 7 of the NHL’s Western Conference finals between the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks before the game. The game, won by the Blackhawks, took place at the Honda Center, across the street from Angels Stadium. ... Detroit had lost 12 of its past 13 games in Anaheim and has been out-scored 68-24 in those contests after Saturday night’s game. ... Tigers RHP Bruce Rondon pitched two-thirds of an inning in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Friday night. Rondon allowed three runs and three hits. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to make a rehabilitation appearance Sunday for Triple-A Toledo. ... Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar was not in the starting lineup for second consecutive game because of tight left hamstring he sustained Thursday night. INF Grant Green started at shortstop. ... The Angels recalled 1B Efren Navarro from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned RHP Vinnie Pestano to the same club. ... Los Angeles also signed free-agent pitchers Cesar Melendez and Geovanny Acosta to minor-league contracts.