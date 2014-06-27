Preview: Tigers at Astros

Justin Verlander has spent much of the past six weeks absorbing uncharacteristic beatings but the former Cy Young Award winner will be looking to build on a positive outing last time out. Verlander takes the mound when the streaking Detroit Tigers continue their nine-game road trip with the first of three contests against the Houston Astros on Friday night. The Tigers are a perfect 6-0 on their trek and are flexing their offensive muscles, scoring 43 in the six games.

Detroit completed a three-game sweep of Texas after taking all three from Cleveland to improve to 24-13 on the road and extend its lead to 4 1/2 games atop the American League Central. The Astros halted a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over Atlanta on Thursday - only their second victory in the past 10 games. Houston scored only four runs during the four-game skid and now must contend with a Detroit squad that has won 10 of the past 12 meetings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.82 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-4, 4.50)

Verlander amped up his velocity and matched his season high with eight strikeouts - a total he last reached on April 12 - against Cleveland on Saturday, offering hope that he has indeed turned the corner. “He was definitely good, but ironing out mechanics does not happen overnight,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of the performance. Verlander is 2-0 in three career starts against the Astros, allowing three runs in 20 1/3 innings.

Peacock was scratched from his last scheduled start due to food poisoning and pitched only four innings in his previous outing, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while not factoring in the decision versus Tampa Bay. Peacock had put together a solid string of four straight starts from May 18 to June 10, going 2-0 and giving up seven runs. Peacock has permitted at least three walks in seven of his last 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has five straight multiple-hit games as part of a six-game hitting streak.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 107 hits, is 6-for-31 lifetime against Detroit.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has three straight two-hit games and multiple hits in eight of his last 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Astros 2