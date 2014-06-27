FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Tigers at Astros
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tigers at Astros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Justin Verlander has spent much of the past six weeks absorbing uncharacteristic beatings but the former Cy Young Award winner will be looking to build on a positive outing last time out. Verlander takes the mound when the streaking Detroit Tigers continue their nine-game road trip with the first of three contests against the Houston Astros on Friday night. The Tigers are a perfect 6-0 on their trek and are flexing their offensive muscles, scoring 43 in the six games.

Detroit completed a three-game sweep of Texas after taking all three from Cleveland to improve to 24-13 on the road and extend its lead to 4 1/2 games atop the American League Central. The Astros halted a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over Atlanta on Thursday - only their second victory in the past 10 games. Houston scored only four runs during the four-game skid and now must contend with a Detroit squad that has won 10 of the past 12 meetings.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.82 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-4, 4.50)

Verlander amped up his velocity and matched his season high with eight strikeouts - a total he last reached on April 12 - against Cleveland on Saturday, offering hope that he has indeed turned the corner. “He was definitely good, but ironing out mechanics does not happen overnight,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of the performance. Verlander is 2-0 in three career starts against the Astros, allowing three runs in 20 1/3 innings.

Peacock was scratched from his last scheduled start due to food poisoning and pitched only four innings in his previous outing, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while not factoring in the decision versus Tampa Bay. Peacock had put together a solid string of four straight starts from May 18 to June 10, going 2-0 and giving up seven runs. Peacock has permitted at least three walks in seven of his last 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has five straight multiple-hit games as part of a six-game hitting streak.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who leads the majors with 107 hits, is 6-for-31 lifetime against Detroit.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has three straight two-hit games and multiple hits in eight of his last 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Astros 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.