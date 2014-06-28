Preview: Tigers at Astros

Jose Altuve had been manhandled by the Detroit Tigers’ pitching staff for much of his career but he needed only one game to turn the tables. Altuve collected four hits to increase his major league-leading total to 111 as the Houston Astros halted visiting Detroit’s seven-game win streak in Friday’s opener of a three-game series. Altuve, who entered the series 6-for-31 against the Tigers, brings an American League-best .342 average into Saturday’s matchup versus Detroit.

The Tigers amassed 43 runs while winning the first six contests on their nine-game road trip before dropping the series opener 4-3 in 11 innings. Ian Kinsler continues to swing a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to seven games with his sixth consecutive contest with at least two hits. Detroit stands a good chance to start another winning streak when it sends reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound in search of his 10th victory.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (9-3, 3.71 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-5, 2.78)

Scherzer bounced back from a shellacking by Kansas City, when he was tagged for 10 runs in four-plus innings, with six solid frames of one-run ball to beat Cleveland on Sunday. Scherzer had allowed at least four runs in five of his previous six starts while surrendering six homers during that span. Scherzer dominated the Astros on May 5, striking out nine and giving up three hits over eight scoreless innings.

Keuchel was looking like a shoo-in for the All-Star Game until hitting a bump in dropping his last two starts, permitting four runs and walking four batters in each one. He had gone 6-1 over his previous seven turns, tossing a pair of complete games and yielding a total of seven runs. One of the victories in that stretch came in Detroit, when Keuchel limited the Tigers to two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kinsler is 15-for-31 on the road trip following Friday’s three-hit game.

2. Altuve stole a pair of bases Friday, including a theft of home, to give him an AL-best 32.

3. Tigers LF J.D. Martinez, who was released by Houston in spring training, has hit safely in 15 of 16 games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Astros 1