Preview: Tigers at Astros

The recent struggles of the Los Angeles Angels are the only thing keeping the Houston Astros atop the American League West at the moment. The Astros will try to grab just their fourth win in the last 12 games and maintain their 2 1/2-game lead in the West when they host the Detroit Tigers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Friday.

Houston is struggling with its offense and is averaging 2.3 runs in its last seven games, highlighted by a 5-1 win in Friday’s opener. The Astros showed a spark with Preston Tucker’s tying blast in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday but could not put the Tigers away and wound up suffering a 4-2 loss in 11 innings. Detroit is enjoying the return of All-Star Miguel Cabrera, who played for the first time since July 3 in the series opener and added a pair of hits on Saturday. Cabrera will try for another multi-hit game against Houston starter Mike Fiers while rookie lefty Matt Boyd takes the mound for the Tigers in the finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (1-3, 7.11 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (5-9, 4.03)

Boyd is 1-1 in two starts since joining the Tigers from the Blue Jays in the David Price trade but is coming off the loss. The Oregon State product had the misfortune of facing the AL-best Kansas City Royals in both starts and was reached for three runs on nine hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings on Monday. Boyd is making his first start against Houston.

Fiers is a new acquisition as well and has yet to earn a decision in two starts since joining the Astros from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Florida native was reached for six runs in five innings in his team debut on Aug. 3 but recovered to hold Oakland to one run in 6 2/3 frames last Sunday. Fiers started at Detroit for Milwaukee on May 18 and allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez made his first start of the season at 1B on Saturday and went 1-for-5 with the go-ahead RBI.

2. Houston rookie SS Carlos Correa is 2-for-4 with five walks in the series.

3. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez is 3-for-21 with 10 strikeouts in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Tigers 4