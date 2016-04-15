Preview: Tigers at Astros

Home cookin’ never tasted so good for Dallas Keuchel, who won all 15 of his decisions and posted a 1.46 ERA in 18 starts at Minute Maid Park last season. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner looks to continue his success at home on Friday when the Houston Astros host the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a three-game series.

The misfiring Astros are in need of any semblance of good news after suffering their third straight loss and seventh in nine outings with a 6-2 setback to Kansas City on Thursday. Two-time AL hits leader Jose Altuve has rebounded from a 5-for-24 start by going 8-for-17 with two homers, three doubles, four RBIs and six runs scored in his last four outings. Detroit’s offense is clicking on all cylinders, scoring at least four runs in every outing this season and totaling 22 to win the final three contests of a four-game home-and-home set versus Pittsburgh. Ian Kinsler continued his stellar start to the campaign by recording his fifth multi-hit performance and is 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer in his career versus Keuchel.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 14.73 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.55)

Pelfrey followed his strong performance in spring training by matching the cold temperatures in his season debut on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old was quick to take the blame after falling behind in the count early and often, telling MLive.com that he “was all over the place. I didn’t do a whole lot of things to be successful.” Pelfrey struggled out of the blocks in his last encounter with the Astros, getting blitzed for seven runs on eight hits in four innings to suffer the loss while pitching for Minnesota.

Although Keuchel split his first two road contests this season, the one common theme centered around his control issues. The 28-year-old allowed four walks in a 5-3 victory over the Yankees on April 5 before matching a career high with six free passes in 5 2/3 innings of a 3-2 setback to Milwaukee on Sunday. Keuchel had no issues taming the Tigers in his dominating home stretch last season, allowing just one run and striking out eight in seven frames in a 5-1 win on Aug. 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. With Detroit lining up RHPs Justin Verlander and Anibal Sanchez this weekend, Houston will have yet to face a left-handed starter in 13 games this season.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa has five hits and three RBIs in his last four games.

3. The Tigers (4-0) are one of just four teams with a perfect road record.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Astros 2