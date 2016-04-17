Preview: Tigers at Astros

Jarrod Saltalamacchia is making the most of his hits while seeing time in place of injured catcher James McCann in the Detroit Tigers’ lineup. After his second homer in three contests completed a rally, Saltalamacchia looks to send the Tigers to their fifth win in six contests when they play the rubber match of their three-game series with the host Houston Astros on Sunday.

Saltalamacchia has recorded six RBIs in his last three contests and emerging third baseman Nick Castellanos has produced eight hits in his last four games - including three in Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Houston. While the Tigers have scored at least four runs in nine of their 10 games this season, the misfiring Astros have mustered a total of 10 in their last five contests (1-4). Reigning American League Player of the Week Tyler White launched his team-leading fourth homer of his rookie season and first since going deep in three straight games from April 7-9. George Springer belted a two-run shot off the left-field foul pole on Saturday and is 4-for-8 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-0, 3.38) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 6.55)

Sanchez has been consistent in each of his first two starts, breezing through five scoreless innings before yielding two runs in the sixth in both outings. The 32-year-old Venezuelan scattered four hits and walked away with the victory both times, and is 4-1 in nine career encounters with Houston. Sanchez was rocked for seven runs and eight hits - including two homers - in his last meeting with Houston but received a no-decision.

Fiers has sputtered out of the gate this season, yielding five runs in as many innings of his first outing before his quality start versus Kansas City on Tuesday resulted in a 3-2 setback. The 30-year-old has permitted three homers in 11 frames this season but kept the ball in the park in both career starts against Detroit - although without recording a decision in either contest. Former Astro J.D. Martinez has recorded 15 hits in 10 games this season and is 3-for-6 against Fiers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is two RBIs shy of becoming the fifth Venezuelan-born player to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa is 0-for-6 in the series and 1-for-14 in his last four contests.

3. The Tigers have turned at least one double play in nine consecutive games, their longest such streak since June 17-27, 2008.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Astros 2