The Houston Astros seek their first victory on their 10-game homestand when they begin a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Houston concluded a 6-1 road trip with four straight wins before kicking off its lengthy string at Minute Maid Park with three setbacks against Cleveland, including an 8-6 defeat on Sunday.

The Astros managed only six hits in the loss, but four were home runs - including the team-leading 10th of the season by Marwin Gonzalez, who ended his 11-game drought. Detroit is beginning an 11-game road trip after completing a 3-3 homestand with Sunday's 5-2 setback against Texas. Ian Kinsler homered and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Tigers lost their first series since dropping two of three at Oakland from May 5-7. Cabrera is 6-for-12 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored in his last three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (5-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (2-0, 1.10)

Fulmer was awarded his fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday despite allowing four runs - three earned - and 10 hits in seven innings against Baltimore. The 24-year-old reigning American League Rookie of the Year is yet to surrender more than three earned runs this season and has not lost since April 18 at Tampa Bay. Fulmer, who is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in four starts at home this year, has yet to face Houston in his brief career.

Peacock will be called upon to make his first start of the season in place of ace Dallas Keuchel, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. The 29-year-old Peacock has made 12 relief appearances this year, with 10 being of the scoreless variety, but hasn't recorded a victory since defeating the Los Angeles Angels in a start on Sept. 2, 2014. The Floridian is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts versus the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros LHP Ashur Tolliver allowed a run and two hits while striking out five over four innings of relief Sunday before being optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

2. Detroit C-1B Alex Avila has gone 9-for-19 with a homer and five RBIs over his last six games.

3. Houston placed Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion list and purchased the contract of fellow C Juan Centeno, who was in the midst of a 16-game hitting streak with Fresno.

PREDICTION: Tigers 9, Astros 3