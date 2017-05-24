Preview: Tigers at Astros

The Houston Astros continue to play superb baseball and look to defeat the visiting Detroit Tigers for the third straight night on Wednesday. Houston held Detroit to two runs and five hits while winning the first two contests of the four-game series to improve to a major league-best 31-15.

The Astros have opened up a seven-game lead over Texas and the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West while putting together the best 46-game start in franchise history. Houston is thriving despite George Springer being just 1-for-18 over his last five games and with just two homers since April 18 - both coming in the same contest. Detroit has scored just four runs during its three-game slide and has dropped six of its last nine overall. Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-2 loss and has registered two of Detroit's five hits in the series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.81 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.26)

Norris matched his season best of eight strikeouts in his last turn while losing to the Rangers. He gave up a season-high five earned runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in his third consecutive winless outing. The 24-year-old Norris is 7-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 23 career road appearances (19 starts).

Morton served up three homers against Cleveland in his last turn as his four-game winning streak came to a halt. The 33-year-old gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the loss to the Indians. Morton dropped his lone career start against the Tigers in 2012, when he yielded four runs and nine hits in six innings while with Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Juan Centeno went 2-for-3 with a homer on Tuesday in his first major-league game of the season.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is hitless in five at-bats in the series and 0-for-12 over his last four contests.

3. Houston SS Carlos Correa (illness) sat out Tuesday after being 0-for-10 over his previous three games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Tigers 3