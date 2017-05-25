Preview: Tigers at Astros

Justin Verlander aims to continue his dominance of the Houston Astros on Thursday, when the visiting Detroit Tigers try to earn a split of their four-game series. Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in seven career starts against the Astros, striking out 56 in 48 1/3 innings.

Verlander has won three of his last four starts and will be aiming to help the Tigers get back to the .500 mark. The light-hitting Jose Iglesias was the offensive star in Wednesday's 6-3 victory as he broke out of a 2-for-18 slump by going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and scoring three runs. Houston went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday - and is 1-for-28 in the series - as it is just 2-4 on its 10-game homestand. Carlos Beltran is 1-for-12 for the Astros in the series and has recorded only three hits in his last 24 at-bats overall.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-3, 4.39 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-2, 5.14)

Verlander defeated Texas in his last outing as he allowed three runs and four hits over seven innings. The 34-year-old has struggled on the road this season, posting a 2-3 record, 7.24 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in five starts. Verlander has struggled against Jose Altuve (6-for-11) and George Springer (5-for-10) while easily handling Beltran (1-for-16) and Josh Reddick (2-for-16).

Fiers lost to Cleveland in his last turn, when he gave up two runs - one earned - and six hits in six innings. The 31-year-old has served up 17 homers - most in the majors - and allowed multiple blasts in six of his eight starts. Fiers is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four career starts against Detroit as Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler (one homer) and Victor Martinez all are 2-for-11 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa (illness) has missed the last two games and is uncertain for the finale.

2. Struggling Detroit 3B Nicholas Castellanos (six strikeouts in 11 hitless at-bats over his last three games) won't be in the starting lineup for the second straight game as MGR Brad Ausmus wants him to hit the "reset button."

3. Houston traded OF Andrew Aplin, who recently was designated for assignment, to Seattle for a player to be named or cash.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Astros 3