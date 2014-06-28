Tigers 4, Astros 3: Ian Kinsler clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth as visiting Detroit leveled the series at one game apiece.

Eugenio Suárez went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and Max Scherzer struck out 13 and permitted two runs in seven innings as the Tigers improved to 8-1 in their last nine games. Phil Coke (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth before Joe Nathan notched his 17th save - but not before surrendering Alex Presley’s solo homer.

Presley had two hits and drove in three runs for Houston, which lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Jerome Williams (1-4) yielded Kinsler’s dramatic two-out blast to spoil 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball from Brett Oberholtzer, who was called up from Triple-A to make the start after Dallas Keuchel was scratched with left wrist inflammation.

After George Springer and Jon Singleton reached on back-to-back singles in the first, Presley plated both runners with a two-out single up the middle for a quick 2-0 lead against Scherzer. Detroit cut the deficit in half on a one-out RBI single by Suárez in the fifth.

Scherzer settled in and registered 10 strikeouts from the second through sixth innings before the Tigers finally mustered a threat in the sixth, putting two on with one out to chase Oberholtzer. Josh Zeid came on and, after allowing an infield hit, escaped further damage with the assist of left L.J. Hoes’ diving catch of Kinsler’s fly ball to prevent two runs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kinsler, who stranded six runners in the contest, recorded his seventh consecutive multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to eight games. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 - his eighth game with multiple hits in the last 11 - and extended his stolen-base streak to five games, tying a franchise record. ... Presley made his second straight start in place of CF Dexter Fowler, who again was scratched from the lineup due to back tightness.