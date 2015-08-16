Tigers 4, Astros 2, 11 innings

HOUSTON -- First baseman Victor Martinez keyed a three-run rally in the 11th inning with an RBI double as the Detroit Tigers withstood a late rally by the Houston Astros in a 4-2 win on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Martinez lined the first pitch from Astros right-hander Pat Neshek (3-3) into the left-center field gap to score shortstop Jose Iglesias. Right fielder J.D. Martinez and left fielder Tyler Collins followed with RBI singles to chase Neshek and put Detroit (56-60) comfortably ahead.

Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander continued his recent resurgence, allowing three hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts over seven shutout innings. Excluding an Aug. 4 loss to the Royals when he allowed five earned runs, Verlander has posted a 0.62 ERA starting with a seven-inning outing at Boston on July 24.

However, Tigers closer Bruce Rondon could not save what Verlander started, surrendering a game-tying, leadoff home run to Astros left fielder Preston Tucker in the bottom of the ninth. That 421-foot blast to center field proved redemptive for Tucker, whose fielding miscue enabled the Tigers to secure a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Right-hander Al Alburquerque (2-0) earned the win for Detroit while right-hander Neftali Feliz tallied his seventh save and first with the Tigers despite allowing the Astros (63-54) to muster consecutive two-out hits in the 11th.

In three of his previous four outings Verlander displayed flashes of his vintage form, and from the very start against the Astros he was sharp. Excluding shortstop Carlos Correa, who reached base in all three of his plate appearances, the Astros appeared largely overmatched.

Verlander helped his cause by picking off second baseman Jose Altuve for the first out in the first after Altuve opened with a leadoff single. Verlander did not allow another hit until Correa singled with one out in the fourth, retiring eight consecutive batters between Correa at-bats.

By spotting his fastball and slider with precision, Verlander kept the Astros in check. He did not allow a runner into scoring position and did not face more than four batters in any of his seven innings. His precision was required, because Astros right-hander Collin McHugh was almost as effective.

McHugh surrendered just four hits -- all singles -- over seven innings, with one misplay by left fielder Preston Tucker in the fifth inning proving costly.

McHugh made his own bed by issuing a two-out walk to nine-hole hitter Anthony Gose, with Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler following with a sinking line drive that handcuffed the sliding Tucker.

Tucker was originally credited with making the catch, but Tigers manager Brad Ausmus called for a review and the ruling was reversed. With two outs and Gose on the move on contact, Kinsler was credited with an RBI single despite the fact that Gose never crossed home plate.

That ruling incensed Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who was ejected by plate umpire Bill Miller. McHugh rebounded to record seven strikeouts against two walks over seven innings, but exited trailing 1-0.

NOTES: Victor Martinez made his first start at first base since Sept. 21, 2014, essentially switching positions with Miguel Cabrera, who served as the designated hitter. Cabrera returned from a 35-game stint on the disabled list (left calf strain) on Friday night and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus opted to keep Cabrera off his legs while also affording him an opportunity to regain his timing at the plate. ... Ausmus was part of the pregame ceremony honoring the 2005 National League champion Astros. Ausmus, who spent 10 seasons in Houston, played 134 games for the Astros that season. ... Astros 3B Jed Lowrie hit cleanup for a third consecutive start and, based on his strike zone discipline and professional approach, appears to have the inside track to securing that place in the batting order.