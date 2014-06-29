Tigers blast past Astros on Kinsler's home

Tigers blast past Astros on Kinsler’s homer

HOUSTON -- Given the sequence of events throughout the afternoon, it seemed almost preordained that Ian Kinsler would be at the plate for the most decisive confrontation on Saturday.

Kinsler bashed a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to cap his seventh consecutive multi-hit game and rally the Detroit Tigers to a stunning 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

With the Tigers (44-33) trailing 2-1, Kinsler crushed a 2-0 fastball from Astros right-hander Jerome Williams (1-4) out to left-center field. Third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Eugenio Suarez singled ahead of Kinsler, who made the final out of the inning in each of his three previous at-bats, including with the bases loaded in the seventh.

“I like that one because ... of the seventh, I had 3-2 (count), the runners were moving,” Kinsler said. “So I had an opportunity there and couldn’t get it done. But I had a good battle, so it was nice to be able to come up again with an opportunity.”

Williams, typically a long reliever, was working the ninth after Astros closer Chad Qualls retired the heart of the Detroit order in the eighth.

“Not at this stage, especially considering the fact he pitched last night,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of bringing Qualls back out for the ninth inning. “I wouldn’t ask him to go two after throwing last night’s game.”

Tigers closer Joe Nathan picked up his 17th save by retiring the Astros (35-47) in order after surrendering a leadoff home run to Astros center fielder Alex Presley. Phil Coke (1-1) was the winner for Detroit in relief.

Astros left-hander Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and thrust into action when scheduled starter Dallas Keuchel was scratched Friday night with left wrist inflammation.

Oberholtzer responded by allowing one run, five hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings. Of his 88 pitches, only 28 were out of the strike zone.

After allowing a Kinsler double with one out in the first inning, Oberholtzer retired 11 of 12 batters. He ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth, surrendering singles to right fielder Torii Hunter, catcher Bryan Holaday and Suarez. But he limited the damage by retiring outfielder Rajai Davis and Kinsler after Suarez brought home Hunter with his single to center.

Porter purposely clustered a trio of left-handed hitters -- first baseman Jon Singleton, catcher Jason Castro and Presley -- in his batting order with the design of getting to Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer early. That plan worked perfectly when the Astros scored twice in the first, with Presley delivering a two-run single that scored Singleton and right fielder George Springer.

Scherzer dominated from that point forward, striking out two batters apiece in the first and second innings before striking out the side in the third. He matched his season high of 10 strikeouts by the close of the fifth inning and finished with 13 strikeouts in seven innings, just two shy of his career high. It marked his third 13-plus-strikeout effort.

“I thought I did a good job of just working down in the zone and letting it eat,” Scherzer said of his fastball. “I was getting a lot of swing and misses on it. And I thought the other pitch that I thought really threw well today was my curveball as well. I was able to throw that thing for strikes when I needed to both to lefties and righties today.”

The Astros needed some defensive heroics to cling to their one-run lead in the seventh, with left fielder L.J. Hoes delivering a splendid diving catch on a Kinsler blooper with the bases loaded and two outs. That thrilling moment offered the Astros hope for a second consecutive one-run win, but Kinsler exacted revenge when given another chance.

“I had an opportunity to save a game. I didn’t do it, so it’s my fault,” Williams said. “I take full responsibility for it and try to change it.”

NOTES: With the All-Star break fast approaching, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has discussed working in a day of rest for a few regulars, namely 1B Miguel Cabrera and 2B Ian Kinsler. Cabrera has started all 77 games for the Tigers this season and Kinsler has missed just one game. Cabrera has played at least 160 games four of the past six seasons. ... Astros CF Dexter Fowler missed his second consecutive game with back stiffness. ... In order to make room for LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who started against the Tigers on Saturday in place of LHP Dallas Keuchel (left wrist inflammation), the Astros optioned RHP Jake Buchanan to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Buchanan picked up his first career victory Friday night by working a perfect 11th inning in the Astros’ 4-3 victory.