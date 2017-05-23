Astros prevail 1-0 in pitchers' duel with Tigers

HOUSTON -- With right-hander Brad Peacock filling the void created by having ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel land on the 10-day disabled list, there was a gap between what the Astros hoped Peacock could manage and any rational expectation considering he was making his first start since last September.

Peacock exceeded all expectations by delivered a stirring effort in his spot start, and Jose Altuve plated the only run with a first-inning hit, leading the Houston Astros to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Four Houston pitchers combined on a one-hitter, posting 14 strikeouts against two walks. Mikie Mahtook tallied a one-out single to left field in the third inning for Detroit's only hit.

While Peacock did not complete five innings and therefore was unable to pick up the victory, he set the dominant tone and was stellar throughout his 70-pitch outing, allowing one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

"It felt great," Peacock said of his performance, which, by the game-score metric, was a career-best 68. "I'm glad they had the confidence in me to start a game and I just felt great out there tonight. I hadn't felt like that in a long time.

"Just everything (worked) tonight. I had my curveball, slider, fastball for strikes. Worked off the fastball and the slider was good tonight. Got some swings and misses off of it."

Right-hander Chris Devenski (3-2) worked 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief to notch the win. Right-handers Will Harris and Ken Giles added a perfect inning apiece, each recording two strikeouts. Giles posted his 12th save.

Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer (5-2) was terrific in defeat, posting his ninth quality start in as many appearances while working seven strong innings. Fulmer allowed eight hits and one walk while notching four strikeouts for Detroit (21-22).

The first hit followed the lone walk, with Altuve lining a double into the left-field corner to score George Springer, who reached via a leadoff walk. Springer was on the move when Altuve delivered his hit and scored with ease for the lead.

"The one walk I had all night, he scored," Fulmer said. "So, I've got to do a better job of not walking anybody. I blame myself for that."

For Peacock, it was his first start since a five-start stretch late last season, one that featured Peacock posting a 3.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings.

With Peacock having not tossed more than 39 pitches in any of his previous 13 relief appearances, efficiency would be paramount against the Tigers.

His first inning was optimal. Peacock struck out the side on just 12 pitches, flashing pinpoint control on his fastball and ample movement on his curve.

"I liked that start," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "That doesn't happen very often against these three hitters (Ian Kinsler, Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera). I felt like he was very calm and under control.

"He just did a really good job of pitching. He used all four of his pitches and he competed very well. I always feel good when he's pitching. He's had a very good season. It just hasn't been pitching in the first inning this year."

When Peacock returned in the second, he held the lead and proceeded to retire the Tigers in order again, this time on grounders to the left side of the infield.

When Peacock departed after walking Tyler Collins with one out in the fifth, the home crowd bathed him in applause, fully appreciative of his performance.

"I've got to give credit to the Houston Astros pitchers," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Michael Fulmer did an outstanding job for us, but the Houston Astros pitchers were better."

NOTES: The Astros selected RHP Jordan Jankowski to the major league roster. He will add another long reliever to the bullpen, one shortened with RHP Brad Peacock making a spot start on Monday. Houston cleared a spot on its 40-man roster by designating OF Andrew Aplin for assignment. ... The Tigers optioned veteran RHP Anibal Sanchez to Triple-A Toledo, per his wishes, so that he can resume working as a starter. Sanchez opened the season as a reliever and posted a 9.00 ERA in 11 games. He is in the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract. Detroit recalled RHP Warwick Saupold from Toledo. ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez returned from the paternity list after the birth of his daughter, Camila Victoria, last Friday in Florida. ... Tigers RF J.D. Martinez was named American League Player of the Week after slashing .389/.607/1.056 with four home runs, nine RBIs and 10 walks in six games.