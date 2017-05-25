Iglesias, Kinsler lead Tigers past Astros

HOUSTON -- Longing for something or someone to spark an offense that had gone cold in recent days, the Detroit Tigers received a boost from a surprising source.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias, batting ninth in the order, recorded three hits and teamed with leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler to carry the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

After working in tandem to lift Detroit to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, Iglesias and Kinsler sparked an eighth-inning rally against Astros right-hander Chris Devenski (3-3). Iglesias reached via a leadoff double and Kinsler followed with a single to center field, where Jake Marisnick added an errant throw home that enabled Kinsler to take second base with no outs and the score deadlocked at 2-2.

Alex Avila and Victor Martinez followed with sharply hit balls to the right side of the infield, grounders that Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel failed to field cleanly. Iglesias and then Kinsler scored as Detroit (22-23) snapped a three-game skid.

Iglesias added a two-run homer, his second this season, with two outs in the ninth off right-hander Jordan Jankowski, who was making his major league debut.

"The good thing the last couple days ... is he's not over-swinging," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Iglesias. "He's staying within himself. He did a good job of getting away from (over-swinging) and just swinging within himself."

Tigers right-hander Shane Greene (1-0) earned the win in relief of southpaw Daniel Norris by retiring all five batters he faced. Norris was stellar before leaving with one out in the seventh inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He retired the last 10 batters he faced.

"I think we had a few chances on him early," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said of Norris. "We put some good at-bats together. He did a good job later in the game limiting us to only two runs. Made some good pitches. His fastball had some good ride to it. Fastball was pretty tough to barrel up."

Astros right-hander Charlie Morton had his best outing of 2017, surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

The Astros (31-16) mustered a pair of sacrifice flies in support of Morton, with Evan Gattis plating George Springer in the third inning and Nori Aoki driving home Gurriel in the fourth. After Gurriel and Bregman reached in succession to open the fourth, Norris initiated his closing surge by stifling that Astros rally.

"From the fifth inning on, I was letting the ball go and trusting my stuff, and that is where I get strike one," Norris said. "Before that, I was pressing for a lack of a better term. I was trying to throw strikes, being very conscious of not walking them."

When Kinsler followed an Iglesias leadoff single with a double to left field in the third, Morton fell victim to a brief bout of wildness.

With two runners in scoring position, Morton uncorked a wild pitch to Avila, enabling Iglesias to score the first run and Kinsler to advance to third base. And while Morton rebounded with another double-play grounder, this one from Miguel Cabrera, Kinsler scored and the Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Morton finished with a flourish, retiring the Tigers in order in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Only Martinez, who singled with two outs in the sixth, reached base after the Tigers broke the scoreless tie.

"To get through seven, he labored a little bit but as he got into the game he got a little bit better as the game went on," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Morton. "Happy for him to get through as many innings as he did and keeping the game right where it was."

NOTES: Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel said that he will start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday when he is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list. Keuchel landed on the DL on May 20 (retroactive to May 17) with a pinched nerve in his neck and missed his turn in the rotation on Monday. Astros manager A.J. Hinch was non-committal, and plans to wait until Friday before rendering a decision. ... Tigers 3B Nicholas Castellanos was absent from the starting lineup for the first time this season, one night after committing his ninth error, the most in the majors among third basemen. Castellanos committed nine errors total in 2016. He is mired in an 0-for-12 skid and is slashing .187/.271/.280 in May. Castellanos will not play Thursday, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ... The Astros traded OF Andrew Aplin to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Aplin, designated for assignment Monday, was a fifth-round pick of the Astros in 2012 out of Arizona State.