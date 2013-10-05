Preview: Tigers at Athletics

The Detroit Tigers had a distinct advantage in starting pitching entering the American League Division Series, and are putting it to good use. The Tigers threw the 2013 Cy Young Award favorite in a Game 1 victory and will send a former Cy Young winner to the mound in Justin Verlander when they visit the Oakland Athletics for Game 2 on Saturday. The Athletics managed just three hits in the 3-2 loss on Friday.

Detroit pitching piled up 16 strikeouts between Max Scherzer, Drew Smyly and Joaquin Benoit on Friday and seemed to figure out everyone in the lineup except Yoenis Cespedes, who tripled and homered for Oakland. The Athletics dropped the first two games of the ALDS to the Tigers on the road in 2012 and came back to force a Game 5 before falling short. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera is noticeably hobbled by groin and abdominal pain and had to be removed on defense late Friday.

TV: 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (13-12, 3.46 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-3, 2.67)

Verlander dominated in his last two starts, accumulating 12 scoreless innings while allowing nine hits and striking out 22. The 30-year-old surrendered one run and three hits over six frames at Oakland on April 13 but lost to the Athletics on Aug. 27, yielding five runs (three earned) in five innings. Verlander beat Oakland twice in the ALDS last October, allowing one run in 16 total innings.

Gray earned his spot in the postseason rotation with a strong finish to his rookie campaign, going 3-1 with a 2.79 ERA in five September starts. The 23-year-old tuned up by striking out eight and scattering three hits over five scoreless innings at Seattle on Sunday. Gray surrendered two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RHP A.J. Griffin (right elbow tendinitis) could begin throwing again on Saturday in an effort to be ready for the ALCS.

2. Cabrera has two extra-base hits in his last 26 games.

3. Cespedes is 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles against Verlander in his career.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Tigers 3