Preview: Tigers at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics struggled offensively during the back half of their nine-game road trip, but a return home and the Detroit Tigers’ struggling pitching staff proved to be just what they needed. The Athletics, who continue their four-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday, went 5-4 on the road from May 16-25, but scored three runs or fewer in each of their last six games. Oakland ended its scoring drought in a big way during Monday’s series opener, belting five homers in a 10-0 victory.

While the Athletics looked every bit like the two-time American League West champions they are, the reigning AL Central champion Tigers lost for the seventh time in eight contests. Detroit’s powerful offense has been stymied for the most part over that span, scoring two runs or fewer in four of its last five games. However, the bigger concern is a pitching staff that has surrendered at least 10 runs in three straight games for the first time since July 27-29, 2007.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.59 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-1, 1.99)

Scherzer left his last turn with a chance to pick up the victory despite giving up season highs in runs (seven) and hits (12) over seven frames, but missed an opportunity to win his seventh consecutive start when closer Joe Nathan blew a save in Wednesday’s 11-10, 13-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians. It was a rare rough outing for the 2013 American League Cy Young Award winner, who had allowed a total of six runs over 39 innings during his winning streak. Scherzer is 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in six all-time turns against Oakland.

Although he extended his unbeaten streak to five starts and held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run and five hits over eight frames, Gray did not factor into the decision in Thursday’s 5-2 loss. The No. 18 overall selection of the 2011 draft has yet to allow more than three runs in any of his 10 outings and limited the opposition to two runs or fewer seven times. Gray, who is holding hitters to a .206 average, will face Detroit for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland’s starting pitchers have allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of the last 17 games and are 10-3 with a 1.80 ERA over that span.

2. Scherzer hasn’t pitched beyond the sixth inning in any of his last three regular-season starts against the Athletics.

3. Detroit is batting .167 with runners in scoring position over its last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Tigers 2