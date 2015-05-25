FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Tigers at Athletics
#Intel
May 25, 2015

Preview: Tigers at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Detroit Tigers, losers of two in a row and five of their last eight, look to alter their recent fortunes when they begin a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Miguel Cabrera certainly has been doing his part with a 12-game hitting streak, including a 7-for-15 performance as Detroit settled for a four-game series split with Houston following Sunday’s 10-8 setback.

The two-time American League MVP went deep in the ninth inning for his 263rd home run as a member of the Tigers, moving into sole possession of fourth place in franchise history. Cabrera looks to continue his torrid stretch versus right-hander Jesse Hahn, who will be making his first career appearance against the Tigers. Hahn will also need to subdue Anthony Gose, who went 8-for-16 against the Astros to lift his average from .313 to .336. Oakland resides 13 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston, and rebounded from losing 14 of 16 by winning its second straight Sunday to salvage a four-game split versus Tampa Bay.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, Fox Sports Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-4, 4.43)

Greene picked up where he left off against Milwaukee on Wednesday after exiting his previous start due to an ulnar nerve issue. The 26-year-old allowed two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 solid innings en route to a no-decision versus the Brewers. Greene has struggled mightily against left-handed batters, allowing them to hit .314 versus him while recording an .842 OPS.

Hahn fell to 0-3 in his last five outings after permitting three runs on five hits in six innings in a 6-1 setback to Houston on Wednesday. The 25-year-old’s losing skid is the longest of his young career and has yet to face anyone on Detroit’s roster. Hahn has pitched significantly better at home, posting an 0-1 mark with a 3.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .221 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias is nursing a left knee injury, prompting the team to recall promising prospect Dixon Machado from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 6-for-18 in his last four games, with a home run Sunday to highlight his second straight multi-hit performance in a 7-2 triumph over the Rays.

3. The Tigers placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday due to a sore left shoulder.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Athletics 2

