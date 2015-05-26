Preview: Tigers at Athletics

The slumping Detroit Tigers hope to have slugger Miguel Cabrera back in the lineup Tuesday when they continue a three-game series at Oakland. As Cabrera sat Monday to rest a sore right ankle - the same one he had surgically repaired in October - the Tigers managed four singles and a walk against Jesse Hahn in a 4-0 loss to the Athletics in the series opener.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus told reporters he had been looking to give Cabrera a day of rest after the two-time MVP had started the Tigers’ first 45 games. Monday’s meager offensive showing led to Detroit’s third straight loss and its sixth in the last nine games, dropping Ausmus’ squad into third place for the first time. Oakland, meanwhile, has won three in a row for the first time in 2015, allowing a total of two runs during the winning streak. The Tigers have won five consecutive starts made by David Price, who will oppose right-hander Jesse Chavez.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH David Price (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-4, 2.89)

Price struck out a season-high 12 while walking one in a 6-5 win over Houston on Thursday, posting his first start this month in which he did not give up a home run. Since giving up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees on April 22, he is 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA while recording 32 strikeouts against five free passes. Price is 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland.

Chavez has made six starts after opening the season in the bullpen, sporting a 1-4 mark and a 3.41 ERA as a starter. Three of his four starts this month have been of the quality variety, including his six-inning effort at Tampa Bay on Thursday, when he let up three runs and five hits while fanning six. The 31-year-old has been knocked around by the Tigers, giving up 24 runs on 36 hits in 20 innings spread over nine games (two starts) while losing all three decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, four walks and six RBIs against Chavez.

2. Oakland starters own a 2.58 ERA over their last 14 games.

3. A’s RF Josh Reddick is 8-for-22 with a home run and a triple during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Athletics 2