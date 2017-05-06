Preview: Tigers at Athletics

The Detroit Tigers got off to a strong start on their nine-game road trip and look to maintain the momentum when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Victor Martinez and Jim Adduci combined for five hits and five RBIs in Friday's opener as the Tigers posted their fourth win in five overall contests.

Martinez finished with three hits and is 7-for-14 over his last four games for Detroit, which was without Ian Kinsler on Friday - and could be for the remainder of the series - due to a strained left hamstring. Oakland managed only one extra-base hit in the opener as it began a six-game homestand with its fourth loss in five overall contests. Yonder Alonso posted his third two-hit performance in four games and has collected five RBIs in that span after driving in both runs for the Athletics. Khris Davis went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak against Detroit to nine games, going 12-for-33 during the run.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-1, 6.18 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-2, 2.53)

Zimmermann looks to win his third straight outing as he makes just his second start on the road this season. The 30-year-old native of Wisconsin, who has yet to work more than six innings in 2017, is coming off a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in which he allowed three runs over five frames. Zimmermann won his only career start against Oakland on April 25, 2016, when he yielded three runs - one earned - over 6 2/3 innings.

Hahn struck out six and did not issue a walk Sunday at Houston but was reached for four runs - three earned - and eight hits over six innings of a loss. The 27-year-old from Connecticut recorded his lone win of the year in his only home start, a triumph over Texas on April 19 in which he allowed just one run and two hits over six frames. Hahn has yet to lose to Detroit, going 3-0 with one shutout and a 1.64 ERA in three career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle (shoulder) has no structural damage but remains sidelined indefinitely.

2. Detroit OF J.D. Martinez (foot) went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a rehab game with Single-A Lakeland on Friday.

3. Oakland RHP Cesar Valdez was claimed off waivers by Toronto two days after being designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Tigers 3