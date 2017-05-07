Preview: Tigers at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics showed resiliency in posting a series-tying victory and hope to carry the momentum into Sunday's finale of their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers. Oakland trailed by three runs in Saturday's contest before rallying for a 6-5 victory that evened the series.

The Athletics were down to their final out before a walk, a double and Adam Rosales' two-run single off Francisco Rodriguez gave them their sixth win in eight home games. Yonder Alonso homered twice and drove in three runs for his fourth two-hit performance in five contests, while Khris Davis went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak against Detroit at nine games. The Tigers received most of their offense from the top of the batting order, as the first four hitters combined for six of the club's nine hits and drove in four of its five runs. Victor Martinez was among that group, notching a pair of hits to improve to 5-for-9 in the series and 9-for-19 over his last five contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (0-1, 6.00)

Norris bounced back from a pair of poor outings to defeat Cleveland on Monday, as he struck out eight and allowed only one run despite being reached for five hits and four walks in six innings. The 24-year-old native of Tennessee surrendered nine runs and 17 hits over 8 2/3 frames in his previous two turns - both losses. Norris, who is 1-1 in two road starts this season, will be facing Oakland for the first time in his career.

Gray's season debut was not a smooth one, as the Vanderbilt product yielded four runs and five hits - three homers - over six innings of a loss at Minnesota on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who has made only 23 starts since the beginning of 2016, missed the first month of the year with a lat strain. Gray owns a 1-1 record and 4.50 ERA in three career turns against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring) has missed two straight games and likely will not return until Tuesday at Arizona.

2. Oakland LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder) threw 38 pitches during a bullpen session on Saturday and could be headed for a rehab assignment.

3. Detroit OF J.D. Martinez (foot) homered in a rehab game for Single-A Lakeland on Saturday and is slated to join Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Tigers 3