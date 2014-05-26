Athletics 10, Tigers 0: Josh Donaldson had three hits and hit one of four early home runs while Tommy Milone tossed 6 2/3 strong innings as host Oakland downed Detroit to end a season-high four-game slide.

Brandon Moss and Kyle Blanks delivered second-inning solo shots, Donaldson and Yoenis Cespedes went back-to-back in the third and Derek Norris added his first career grand slam for Oakland, which scored more than three runs for the first time in seven contests. Tommy Milone (3-3) improved to 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four all-time starts against the Tigers, yielding four hits and two walks while fanning six.

Victor Martinez singled twice while Miguel Cabrera and Andrew Romine each doubled for Detroit, which managed only five hits and was unable to advance a runner past second base. Drew Smyly (2-3) gave up a career-worst four homers – as many as he allowed in 76 innings last season – and was tagged for a career high-tying six runs on eight hits over five frames as the Tigers lost for the seventh time in eight games.

After Oakland failed to score despite putting runners on the corners with no outs in the first, Moss started the home run barrage in the second when Austin Jackson’s leaping grab went for naught as the center fielder lost control of the ball over the fence. Blanks, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres on May 15, followed suit two batters later when he crushed a 2-1 changeup into the seats in left-center.

Donaldson went deep for the second time in as many games in the third, ripping another changeup down the left-field line, before Cespedes ended an eight-pitch at-bat by lifting a low slider over the fence in left. The Tigers padded their lead in the fourth with their third straight two-run frame and Norris made it a laugher in the eighth when he sent Phil Coke’s fastball over the wall in left-center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smyly, whose ERA in four all-time appearances versus Oakland fell from 19.29 to 13.51, became the first Detroit starter to allow four homers in an outing since April 3, 2011 (Max Scherzer) and first left-handed starter to do so since Aug. 20, 2009 (Jarrod Washburn). … Oakland’s starting pitchers have allowed two runs or fewer in 14 of the last 17 games and are 10-3 with a 1.80 ERA over that span. … Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler (rest) did not play for the first time this season, leaving Cabrera as the only Tiger who has played in all 47 games.