Tigers 5, Athletics 4: Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez had two RBIs apiece and visiting Detroit held on in the ninth to gain a split of the four-game series.

Ian Kinsler doubled twice and drove in a run and Don Kelly reached three times and scored once for the Tigers, who improved to 21-2 when scoring at least five runs. Rick Porcello (8-2) got the win despite walking a career-high six batters while allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings and closer Joe Nathan - the goat in a walk-off loss Wednesday night - gave up two runs in the ninth before securing his 13th save.

Nick Punto did the early damage for Oakland with a two-run homer - his first of the year - and Yoenis Cespedes and Josh Reddick recorded RBIs in the ninth. Jesse Chavez (4-3) was tagged with a tough loss after giving up three runs and eight hits in six innings, as the A’s finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 14 men on base.

A 1-2-3 double play helped Porcello escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the following frame when Kinsler doubled and came in on Cabrera’s grounder to shortstop. Punto’s homer put Oakland on top in the fourth, but Detroit reclaimed the lead in the fifth on Kinsler’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Cabrera.

Ian Krol cleaned up another bases-loaded jam for Porcello in the sixth and Martinez pushed the margin to 5-2 in the next inning when his smash got past first baseman Alberto Callaspo and rolled down the line to drive in a pair. Al Alburquerque and Joba Chamberlain worked a scoreless inning before Nathan retired pinch hitter Jed Lowrie with the tying and winning runs on base to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The A‘s, who entered the day leading the majors by a wide margin with 224 walks, drew nine free passes overall. ... Tigers OF Rajai Davis sat one day after leaving a game due to a left shoulder contusion. ... Detroit continues its road trip at Seattle on Friday while Oakland stays home to take on the Los Angeles Angels.