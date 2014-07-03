(Updated: CHANGES to the sixth per Chavez walks in Para 5)

Tigers 9, Athletics 3: Torii Hunter had three hits and three RBIs and Justin Verlander pitched six effective innings for his first win since May 30 as host Detroit completed a three-game sweep.

Miguel Cabrera and Rajai Davis drove in two runs apiece and Austin Jackson had an RBI single among his three hits as the Tigers improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games. Verlander gave up two runs and nine hits to snap a five-start winless drought.

Brandon Moss (4-for-4) and Coco Crisp (three hits) clubbed solo first-inning homers for the Athletics, who had Verlander on the ropes in the third and sixth innings and failed to score. Jesse Chavez (6-5) was charged with five runs on eight hits over five-plus innings as AL West-leading Oakland dropped three straight for the first time since losing for in a row from May 22-25.

Detroit chipped away at the early 2-0 deficit on RBI singles by Hunter in the first and third before Jackson put the Tigers ahead to stay with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Verlander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and the Tigers broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Chavez walked the first two batters in the sixth and was relieved by Jim Johnson, who gave up a two-run single to Davis, an RBI single to Ian Kinsler and Cabrera’s two-run double to make it 8-2. Hunter added his third RBI single to cap the outburst.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jackson halted an 0-for-19 skid with his leadoff double in the third and had only his second multi-hit game in his last 18 outings. ... Athletics DH Yoenis Cespedes retuned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday with an ailing hamstring and extended his hitting streak to 15 games. ... Detroit continues its nine-game homestand on Thursday against Tampa Bay while Oakland returns home to kick off a four-game series against Toronto.