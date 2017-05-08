A's repeat walk-off magic on Healy homer

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Ryon Healy hit a two-run, walk-off home run, lifting the Oakland Athletics to an 8-6 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Athletics recorded their second consecutive walk-off win against the Tigers, beating closer Francisco Rodriguez for the second straight day.

Oakland trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth, but Rajai Davis worked a leadoff walk off Rodriguez (1-4), and Jed Lowrie brought Davis home with an opposite-field double to left-center as the A's pulled even.

Rodriguez retired Khris Davis on a line drive to left field, but Healy launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for his second career walk-off hit and sixth homer of the season. Healy's first walk-off hit came on July 23, 2016, against Tampa Bay, also on a home run.

Tigers catcher James McCann put Detroit ahead 6-5 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, ending an 0-for-17 skid. After Jim Adduci worked a leadoff walk, McCann crushed Ryan Dull's 0-2 slider into the left field seats for his sixth home run of the season.

Santiago Casilla (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Yonder Alonso hit his career-high-matching ninth home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning for the A's in his 29th game of the season. He had nine home runs with San Diego in 2012 in 155 games. Alonso has five home runs in his past six games, including two on Saturday against Detroit in his first career multi-homer game.

Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits, including a home run, over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two in a no-decision.

A's right-hander Sonny Gray allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in his second start after missing the first month of the season with a strained right shoulder. He struck out two, walked one and threw 98 pitches in a no-decision.

The Tigers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Dixon Machado hit a bloop single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Nicholas Castellanos' check-swing double down the right field line.

Oakland answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Leading off, Chad Pinder reached on Machado's throwing error and scored on Adam Rosales' double to the left-center alley. Davis brought Rosales home with a double down the left-field line.

Alonso extended Oakland's lead to 4-1 in the fourth when he launched a two-run shot to right field after Healy worked a leadoff walk.

Detroit pulled even with three unearned runs in the fifth inning. Machado hit an infield single with one out, moved to second on a passed ball and took third when Alonso booted Andrew Romine's ground ball.

Miguel Cabrera lined an RBI single to left with two outs. Victor Martinez grounded an RBI single inside of third base to left field, beating the shift, to make it 4-3 and end Gray's day. Cabrera scored on a wild pitch by Dull.

Oakland moved ahead 5-4 in the fifth when Davis singled, moved to second on a walk to Healy and scored on Trevor Plouffe's single.

NOTES: Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (strained left hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. The Angels have an off day Monday before opening a two-game series at Arizona on Tuesday. ... A's INF/OF Chad Pinder made his first career start and appearance in the outfield, starting in right and going 1-for-2. Pinder has appeared in 17 major league games at second base and nine at shortstop over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. ... A's RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) threw a pain-free, 31-pitch bullpen session Sunday and will throw to hitters in batting practice on Wednesday. ... Tigers INF Dixon Machado made his fifth start of the season and first at second base. His first four starts were at shortstop. He went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.