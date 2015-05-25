Athletics’ Hahn blanks Tigers for first shutout

OAKLAND -- Jesse Hahn will never forget Memorial Day 2015.

The right-handed Athletics starter pitched his first career complete game, a four-hit shutout, as Oakland beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 to win a third consecutive game for the first time since last August.

“I haven’t ever seen Jesse smile that big,” Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt said.

Hahn scattered four singles, struck out five, walked one and induced three double plays from an infield defense that also committed three errors to run Oakland’s major-league-leading total to 49.

“That’s what you’re looking for as teammates,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “You made an error, the pitcher points to you and says, ‘I got you right here.'”

Hahn (2-4) caught Detroit designated hitter J.D. Martinez looking at a full-count third strike to start the ninth, a pivotal pitch since Melvin admitted he would have replaced his starter if Hahn surrendered a walk or hit early in the inning.

As it was, Hahn finished with 112 pitches, not bad for a pitcher who had topped out at 6 1/3 innings for his longest stint during eight previous starts this season.

“He realizes now when he has good stuff he just needs to throw it over the plate, and that allows him to get deep in games,” Melvin said.

Thanks in large part to Hahn, the Tigers lost a third straight game.

“When you don’t score, you don’t win,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We didn’t mount much of an attack at all.”

Oakland open broke a scoreless game by scoring four times in the sixth inning.

Shortstop Marcus Semien and right fielder Josh Reddick opened the frame with back-to-back singles off Detroit starter Shane Greene, giving the A’s runners at first and third.

After a popout, Billy Butler was credited with an infield single when Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado fielded the designated hitter’s grounder in the hole but was late with a throw to second. Semien scored on the play.

Third baseman Max Muncy banged a double to the gap in right-center to plate Reddick.

Rookie first baseman Mark Canha’s sacrifice fly to center chased home Butler, and left fielder Sam Fuld drove in Muncy with a double down the line in right. That signaled the end of Greene’s day.

“I had to stop the bleeding, get guys out,” said Greene, who allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. “I gave up four runs, I have to be better.”

The day clearly belonged to the 25-year-old Hahn, who was 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA over his previous five starts.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Hahn, who extended a streak of Oakland starters not allowing a run in three games. “I just want to take my hat off to (Vogt) because I didn’t shake him off even once today. He called a great game.”

Only one Tiger advanced as far as third base. Right fielder Tyler Collins, who reached on a fourth-inning single and moved to third on an error, was stranded following a double play and an infield out. Hahn got Detroit to hit the ball on the ground 15 times.

“His sinker was down in the zone and moving,” Melvin said. “They were having trouble getting good swings off of it, let alone hard contact and hits. Just enough off-speed to keep them off that, the curveball and slider every now and then and changeup. But it was all about the sinker today.”

NOTES: Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera was given a rare day off. Former Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes moved into the cleanup spot while 1B Hernan Perez, who batted eighth, replaced Cabrera in the field. Cespedes and Perez each went 0-for-3. ... Oakland INF/OF Ben Zobrist (knee) was activated off the disabled list and is slated to start Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s played a couple of (full rehab games) in a row, and we’re still going to probably ease him back a little bit,” Melvin said. ... Detroit promoted rookie SS Dixon Machado from Triple-A Toledo, and he made his major league debut batting ninth in the order. He went 0-for-3, including grounding into a double play. ... Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) is expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday and ease back into his closer’s role. ... A’s LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to start a rehab assignment soon.