Price dodges trouble as Tigers top A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander David Price wasn’t at his best, but he was good enough to pitch seven shutout innings and help the Detroit Tigers end their three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night at the O.co Coliseum.

Price (4-1) allowed five hits, struck out three, walked one and hit a batter. He threw 109 pitches, 75 for strikes.

The A’s had runners on base in each of the first five innings, but Price escaped each of those jams, then retired the final six batters he faced.

”I think I had the leadoff runner on in the first five innings or whatever it was, runners in scoring position all night long,“ Price said. ”To get the plays that I got from our defense tonight, that always helps.

“When (A’s center fielder Billy) Burns laid down a really good bunt and then I guess he tripped, stuff like that is always appreciated by a pitcher, and to have a game like I had today, you got to have good stuff happen because I don’t feel I was at my best, but that’s part of it.”

The A’s went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position against Price, who stranded nine baserunners.

“That’s why he’s one of the better pitchers in the game,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He has the ability to get big outs when the game’s on the line.”

A’s right-hander Jesse Chavez (1-5) allowed one unearned run and five hits over eight innings but lost his third consecutive decision. Oakland’s season-high, three-game winning streak came to a quiet end.

“We did some good things today,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We just didn’t come up with a big hit. At any particular time, that game could have swung the other way. Jesse pitched great. You can’t expect much more out of that. It’s a sac fly that he ends up giving up for his only run. It just came down to us not getting a key hit when we needed to.”

Chavez lowered his ERA to 2.44, but he hasn’t won a game since May 5 at Minnesota.

“I tried to get the boys back in as quick as I could and tried to let them put at-bats together, which they did,” Chavez said. “Unfortunately, we came away with a loss. I don’t worry about my own individual record, I just worry about the team‘s. I just try to give us a good chance to win every five days.”

Tigers right-hander Joba Chamberlain retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth, then gave way to left-hander Tom Gorzelany, who gave up a single to first baseman Stephen Vogt.

Closer Joakim Soria replaced Gorzelany and retired pinch hitter Josh Reddick on a comebacker to end the eighth. Soria gave up a two-out double to right fielder Sam Fuld in the ninth but retired Burns on a fly ball to left field, completing his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose went 2-for-4, stole a base and scored the game’s only run in the first inning. First baseman Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a ninth-inning single. Shortstop Andrew Romine had two singles in three at-bats.

A’s second baseman Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a double in his first game since being activated from the disabled list Monday. Vogt went 2-for-4, and catcher Josh Phegley threw out three attempted base-stealers after committing a throwing error in the first inning when Gose stole second.

Gose led off the first with a groundball single to left, swiped second base and raced to third when Phegley’s throw went into center field.

Designated hitter Rajai Davis brought Gose home with a sacrifice fly, and that turned out to be the only run the Tigers needed to end their losing streak.

“We’re here to win,” Davis said. “We’re in the business of winning ballgames. We expect to win around here. We expect to win a lot more than we lose. Losing’s something we don’t get used to.”

NOTES: Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon will miss his scheduled start Wednesday afternoon to be with his father, who is gravely ill, manager Brad Ausmus said after Tuesday’s game. LHP Kyle Ryan was called up from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to arrive in Oakland before the game begins, but Ausmus said he has not decided on a replacement for Simon. He might have one of his relievers start and turn it into a bullpen game. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) threw 70 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in a simulated game Tuesday and said he is confident that his next step will be a minor league rehab start. “It went really well,” Verlander said. ... Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle, who missed spring training due to a strained left shoulder and opened the season on the disabled list, was activated before Tuesday’s game but did not make an appearance. A’s RHP Angel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... Tigers SS Jose Iglesias (left knee contusion) missed his third consecutive game. He remains day-to-day. ... A’s 3B Brett Lawrie returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore back. He went 0-for-4.