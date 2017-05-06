Fulmer, Adduci lead Tigers past A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It's safe to say that Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, wants nothing to do with a sophomore slump.

Fulmer (3-1) pitched eight strong innings, leading the Tigers to a 7-2 victory overthe Oakland A's on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum in the opener of a three-game series. He allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked two.

"He's got a great temperament for the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Fulmer. "He's calmly intense. Very controlled, but he has a fire burning inside."

Fulmer had all of his pitches working, including a sharp slider, but he relied most heavily on his changeup and high heat, hitting 96 and 97 mph on the radar gun.

"I just felt good today," Fulmer said. "The adjustments I've been working on are finally paying off. Just keep building off from that."

Fulmer didn't have to worry about being perfect, not with the Tigers pounding out 11 hits and both right fielder Jim Adduci and designated hitter Victor Martinez having huge nights.

Martinez went 3-for-4 with an intentional walk. He doubled, scored once and drove in Detroit's first two runs with a bases-loaded single in the third inning.

Adduci went 2-for-4 with a double and a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning that extended Detroit's lead to 5-0. He scored a run and also threw out A's left fielder Khris Davis from right field in the second inning when Davis tried to stretch a single into a double.

Adduci spent the past two seasons playing in Korea and signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers in January. He spent 10 years in the minor leagues before making his major-league debut with Texas in 2013.

But since having his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on April 23, Adduci has hit .343 with four doubles, two triples and seven RBIs.

"You're happy for him because he was a guy that had a taste of the big-league life, went to Asia to play, comes back," Ausmus said. "Wasn't even invited to big-league camp with us. He had a couple of appearances in games in the spring. Then gets called up and lights the place on fire. I'm happy for him, and I'm happy for us. We're reaping the benefits."

Adduci was called up after outfielder JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch and went on the disabled list on April 23. Jones is on a rehab assignment with Toledo, and Adduci is doing all he can to make sure he stays put in the big leagues.

"I'm just enjoying everything, you know?" Adduci said. "Just trying to have fun and help win here."

A's right-hander Andrew Triggs (4-2) gave up five runs (three earned) and eight hits. He struck out five and walked one.

"You never want to give up three runs or any runs on one pitch, but that loomed large for sure," Triggs said of Adduci's three-run triple. "I think it was a good pitch, but he did a nice job of keeping his hands in and shortening up. Hats off to him."

A's center fielder Rajai Davis went 3-for-5 and had his 1,000th career hit in the ninth with a two-out single.

Yonder Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs for the A's, who have lost nine of their past 11 games. He gave full credit to Fulmer for holding the A's offense down.

"This guy was pounding the strike zone," Alonso said. "He was upper 90s, he had a really good split today; he made pitches when he had to and it just felt like the whole time we were just grinding and grinding, but again he made some quality pitches when he needed to and got himself out of some jams."

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth and scored three more times off Triggs. Martinez hit an opposite-field double down the left field line with one out and moved to third on Justin Upton's infield single. Triggs walked Tyler Collins, loading the bases, and Adduci lined a three-run triple down the right field line.

NOTES: Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler missed the game with a strained left hamstring and is day to day. He left a game against Cleveland on Wednesday in the seventh inning. ... A's left-hander Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder), who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, said an MRI showed "no structural damage" to his rotator cuff or labrum. "I haven't gotten a lot of MRIs that didn't show structural damage," Doolittle said, laughing. "I'm excited about that. It's kind of best-case scenario." ... Tigers OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run in his first rehab game for Class A Lakeland. He served as Lakeland's DH. "If he feels all right, he'll play somewhere between five and seven innings in the field tomorrow," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.