EditorsNote: Corrects score in cutline

Rosales' walk-off single lifts A's past Tigers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Not all walk-off wins are created equal.

Just ask the Oakland Athletics, who were down to their last strike with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth inning but rallied to score twice and defeat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 for their first walk-off win of the season on Saturday night.

Adam Rosales hit a two-run, walk-off single off Francisco Rodriguez, driving in Bruce Maxwell from third and Matt Joyce from second.

Rodriguez (1-3) retired the first two batters he faced, but Maxwell walked in an eight-pitch at-bat after falling behind 0-2, and Joyce doubled him to third.

That set the stage for Rosales, who grounded Rodriguez's first-pitch fastball sharply to left, giving Oakland just its third win in the past 12 games.

"It's almost like a relief to get that win," Rosales said. "That's exciting. To come back tomorrow, we have a chance to win the series now and just kind of get over a little hump. We've been scuffling a little bit, but it just feels good to be together, to win together as a team."

Yonder Alonso had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs, and Ryon Healy hit a solo home run for the A's.

Alonso hit a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run blast in the sixth, giving him eight for the year and surpassing his total of seven in 2016. He's two shy of his career-high of nine blasts in 2012 for San Diego.

"That was obviously fun," Alonso said. "It was definitely needed. We're just a bunch of guys that just don't quit."

A's rookie Frankie Montas (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for his first major league victory.

"Any time you lose a game in the ninth inning it stings," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It happens to every team in the course of a season and it happened tonight.

"Sometimes you have to give credit to the other team as we. Got one out away, and you have to give them credit for stringing together a walk a double and a base hit."

Andrew Romine and Nicholas Castellanos each drove in two runs for Detroit.

Romine went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the second inning when the Tigers built a 3-0 lead. Castellanos had two hits, including a double. Jose Iglesias had two hits and scored twice.

Detroit relievers Blaine Hardy, Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson combined to hold the A's hitless over 2 1/3 innings, but Rodriguez faltered after striking out Alonso and retiring Healy on a line drive to left.

"Until we decide otherwise, he's going to be our closer," Ausmus said of Rodriguez.

Detroit right-hander Jordan Zimmermann gave up four runs on five hits, including three home runs, over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

"It happens. It's baseball," Zimmermann said. "You make your pitches, and sometimes it doesn't go your way. That was one of those nights tonight."

Oakland right-hander Jesse Hahn gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 3 2/3 innings. Hahn struck out four but also walked four and struggled with his command.

The Tigers led 5-2 through five innings, but the A's cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth when Alonso lined a two-run shot off Zimmermann over the right-center field fence with two outs. Second baseman Jed Lowrie was aboard after a one-out single to center.

"We've seen it consistently the whole year," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Alonso's power. "He's synched his lower half with his upper half now, and you're seeing the fruits of really hard work and certainly talent. He's a strong kid, and the power's really coming out."

A's relievers Daniel Coulombe, Liam Hendriks, Ryan Dull, Ryan Madson and Montas combined to hold Detroit to one run over the final 5 1/3 innings.

The Tigers scored three times in the second to take a 3-0 lead. With one out, Jim Adduci reached safely when Healy booted his hard-hit ground ball to third for his first of two errors in the inning. Iglesias followed with an infield single on a hard comebacker that Hahn couldn't handle.

Romine launched a two-run triple to the right-center alley, hitting Hahn's 94 mph fastball. Castellanos lined a single to left, driving in Romine.

NOTES: Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (strained left hamstring) missed his second straight game, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he's leaning toward leaving Kinsler on the bench for the series finale Sunday. ... Tigers OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) started and played seven innings in right field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in his second rehab game for Single-A Lakeland on Saturday. Ausmus said Martinez will likely have a day off Sunday and resume his rehab stint Monday with Triple-A Toledo. ... A's LHP Sean Manaea (strained left shoulder) threw a pain-free, 38-pitch bullpen session and will likely be activated from the disabled list after one minor league rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville. ... A's C Josh Phegley, who went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday, took part in extensive baseball activities Saturday and appears headed for activation Thursday, the first day he's eligible.