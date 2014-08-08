Preview: Tigers at Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers look to right the ship against another struggling team when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Detroit has seen its lead over Kansas City in the American League Central shrink to 2 1/2 games after losing three of four at the New York Yankees this week. The Tigers wasted a strong outing from Rick Porcello on Thursday as they mustered only five hits in a 1-0 defeat.

Toronto has fallen on even harder times, losing three straight to lowly Houston before dropping two of three in a crucial series with first-place Baltimore to drift five games behind the Orioles in the AL East. The Blue Jays recorded only four hits in a 2-1 setback Thursday and fell one-half game behind the Royals for the second wild-card spot. Despite his team’s struggles, Jose Bautista has kept up his strong pace as he enters Friday’s series opener having reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (8-5, 3.37 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (9-11, 4.03)

Sanchez was superb against Colorado on Sunday, recording a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing only two hits over seven scoreless innings of a 4-0 victory. The 30-year-old Venezuelan surrendered at least four runs in four of his previous five starts and yielded a total of 37 hits over 31 1/3 frames while going 2-3 in the five outings. Sanchez remained at 2-2 in five career turns against Toronto as he settled for a no-decision June 3 despite scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Dickey had his modest two-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Houston after surrendering five runs and nine hits in seven innings of an 8-2 loss. The 39-year-old knuckleballer has won only three of his last 11 starts despite allowing three earned runs or fewer seven times in that span. Dickey is 6-2 with a 3.84 ERA in 16 career games - nine starts - against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto INF Brett Lawrie returned to the disabled list Thursday due to a strained left oblique. Lawrie was activated Tuesday after missing time with a broken finger but lasted only three innings against Baltimore before re-injuring himself.

2. Detroit OF Torii Hunter (hand) and SS Eugenio Suarez (knee) remained sidelined Thursday, but the latter could return for the opener against Toronto.

3. Blue Jays OF Melky Cabrera is day-to-day after leaving Thursday’s game in the third inning with a right elbow injury suffered when he was hit by a pitch.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Blue Jays 3