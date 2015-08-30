Preview: Tigers at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are seemingly lapping the field when it comes to offensive production, with just about every part of their star-studded lineup contributing to the cause. Edwin Encarnacion has been doing his fair share of the heavy lifting for a while and looks to follow up a career day at the plate on Sunday when his surging Blue Jays attempt to finish off a three-game home sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 24 games – the longest in the majors this season – with a three-run blast in the first inning of Saturday’s 15-1 rout of Detroit before following up with a two-run shot and a grand slam, becoming the first Blue Jay since Roy Howell in 1977 to drive in nine runs in a game. Toronto, which has won 23 of its last 28, tallied 10 or more runs for the 21st time and has scored 709 runs this season (only the New York Yankees have amassed at least 600). The Tigers have dropped eight of nine to quickly fall into last place in the American League Central. The immediate prospects of turning around their losing ways look grim as well as they travel to Kansas City for three games against the Central-leading Royals after finishing with AL East-leading Blue Jays.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (11-8, 4.89 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (13-6, 3.60)

Five days after tossing a one-hit shutout against Texas, Simon was tagged for a career-high eight runs on nine hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 34-year-old Dominican, who has logged only two quality starts in seven tries since the All-Star break, also became only the third pitcher since 1974 to unleash three run-scoring wild pitches in a game. Simon hasn’t enjoyed much success against Toronto either, going 0-2 with a 6.50 ERA in seven appearances (two starts).

Buehrle turned in a second rough outing in a no-decision on Tuesday at Texas, surrendering five runs – including a pair of homers – in six frames. The five-time All-Star, who is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 home turns, saw a four-game winning streak come to an end in his previous outing after yielding four runs over as many innings at Philadelphia. Victor Martinez (28-for-78, four homers and 15 RBIs) and Miguel Cabrera (10-for-31) have each fared well against Buehrle, who is 18-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 36 games (35 starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Encarnacion, who is batting .400 during his hitting streak, has driven in 23 runs over the last seven contests. Of his last 78 hits, 41 have gone for extra bases.

2. Despite going 0-for-4 on Saturday, Cabrera is batting .426 in August.

3. Toronto (20-5 this month) can set a team record for the most wins in August with another victory on Sunday, breaking the tie it has with the 1989 Blue Jays.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Tigers 3