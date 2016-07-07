Preview: Tigers at Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers finally got the monkey off their backs with a win over the Cleveland Indians and are looking to parlay that momentum into another victory when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the opener of a four-game series on Thursday. The Blue Jays are coming in hot after ripping off a three-game sweep of the defending-champion Kansas City Royals.

Detroit dropped 11 straight to the Indians to begin the season but got a homer and five RBIs from Nick Castellanos to earn a 12-2 triumph in Wednesday’s series finale. The Tigers began their first-half ending, 11-game road trip with four straight wins in Tampa Bay and are winners of 10 straight overall against opponents other than Cleveland. Toronto is getting a close look at the top teams in the AL Central before the break and is not having much trouble fighting its way through with five consecutive victories over the Indians and Royals. The Blue Jays are getting enough pitching to go along with their potent offense of late and limited opponents to a total of eight runs in the last four contests.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (8-6, 4.11 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (1-0, 5.40)

Verlander bounced back from a sub-par effort by holding Tampa Bay to two runs – one earned – on four hits while striking out eight in seven innings on Saturday. The former MVP was rocked for eight runs – four homers – in 4 2/3 innings by Cleveland on June 26 for his lone loss in six starts. Verlander faced Toronto once last season on July 5 at home and surrendered home runs to Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak while allowing seven runs in five frames.

Hutchison will make a spot start in place of ailing All-Star right-hander Marco Estrada (back). The 25-year-old won his lone previous major-league start in 2016 against Oakland on April 24 and went 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 starts in Triple-A before being recalled last week to help out in the bullpen. Hutchison is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in three career starts against Detroit and is 30-21 as a starter in the majors.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin belted his second home run of the season and first extra-base hit of July in Wednesday’s triumph.

2. The Blue Jays will place Estrada on the 15-day disabled list, ruling him out of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

3. Toronto’s OF Michael Saunders was leading the Final Vote for the All-Star Game in Wednesday’s initial announcement, ahead of Detroit’s 2B Ian Kinsler among others.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Blue Jays 4