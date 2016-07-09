Preview: Tigers at Blue Jays

Aaron Sanchez is giving the Toronto Blue Jays ample reason to second-guess their plan to shift him to the bullpen in an effort to manage his innings. Sanchez seeks to win his ninth consecutive decision and remain unbeaten since April 22 when the red-hot Blue Jays continue their four-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Edwin Encarnacion boosted his major league-leading RBI total with a three-run homer in Friday's 6-0 victory as Toronto made it seven consecutive wins and pulled within one game of American League East-leading Baltimore. Michael Saunders earned the final slot on the AL All-Star roster by winning the online fan vote Friday and celebrated with his fourth straight two-hit game for the Blue Jays, who have scored 55 runs during the winning streak. Shut out for the seventh time this season, the Tigers have lost two straight and four of five to drop 7 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. With its starting rotation in shambles following the recent injuries to Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris, left-hander Matt Boyd will be recalled from the minors to make the start Saturday.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, Sportsnet, TVAS (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (0-2, 6.44 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aarón Sánchez (9-1, 2.94)

Boyd was shipped back to the minors after he was rocked in consecutive road starts versus Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox in mid-June, allowing 13 runs and 15 hits over eight innings. He came away with a no-decision against the Blue Jays on June 7, overcoming five walks to limit them to one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. In his last three starts at Triple-A Toledo, Boyd yielded five earned runs and 11 hits over 16 innings.

Sanchez won his second straight start in superb fashion, limiting the Kansas City Royals to one run on three hits over eight innings on the Fourth of July. It was the second straight eight-inning outing for Sanchez, who has allowed five earned runs in his last four turns and has eight quality starts in his last nine appearances. He settled for a no-decision at Detroit on June 7 despite a season-high 12 strikeouts in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Saunders is 14-for-28 with a homer, seven RBIs and eight runs scored over the last seven games.

2. RHP Zimmermann rejoined the Tigers on Friday after flying to St. Louis to see a specialist, who confirmed the initial diagnosis of a neck strain.

3. The Blue Jays recalled INF Andy Burns and optioned RHP Drew Hutchison to Triple-A Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Tigers 3