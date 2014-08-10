(Updated: UPDATES with Tigers lead dropping to 1 1/2 games over Kansas City in Para 3)

Tigers 3, Blue Jays 2 (10): Nolan Reimold drove in Danny Valencia with a walk-off double in the 10th inning to send host Toronto to its fourth win in five tries against Detroit this season.

After the Blue Jays tied the game against Joe Nathan in the ninth, Valencia opened the 10th with an infield single off Joba Chamberlain (1-5), who was forced into action after Joakim Soria had to be removed due to an apparent injury to his left side. Three pitches later, Reimold ended it by driving a 0-2 slider into left.

Aaron Loup (4-3) worked a perfect 10th as the Blue Jays remained games behind Baltimore in the American League East and moved one game back of Kansas City in the race for the second wild-card spot. Victor Martinez hit a two-run double in the sixth for Detroit, which saw its lead in the AL Central drop to 1 1/2 games.

Neither Max Scherzer nor Marcus Stroman allowed a baserunner past second until the sixth, when Ian Kinsler singled with two out and Miguel Cabrera walked before Martinez, who sliced a sinking liner down the left-field line to break up the scoreless draw. Toronto got a run back in the bottom half as Jose Reyes singled and scored on Melky Cabrera’s two-out double into the gap in left-center.

Scherzer bounced back to retire the last seven batters he faced and departed after allowing only one run on four hits while striking out 11 over eight frames. However, Nathan coughed up the one-run lead in the ninth when Reyes singled and tied it as 2-2 on Dioner Navarro’s grounder past Miguel Cabrera at first before Soria sent it into extra innings when he retired Juan Francisco and Munenori Kawasaki with the bases loaded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Soria walked out onto the field for the 10th, but was pulled after team trainer Kevin Rand and manager Brad Ausmus came out to check on him before he finished his warm-ups. … Reyes finished 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak versus against the Tigers to 20 games. … Stroman worked a career-high nine innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks.