Blue Jays 15, Tigers 1

TORONTO -- Edwin Encarnacion hit three home runs, had nine RBIs and extended his hitting streak to a major-league-best 24 games Saturday as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 15-1.

The nine RBIs equaled the club record set by third baseman Roy Howell in 1977 against the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison (13-2) allowed six hits and one run while striking out seven over seven innings to earn his fifth straight win.

The Blue Jays (73-56) entered Saturday with a 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Russell Martin also homered for Toronto and Ben Revere had four hits. Ryan Goins and Josh Donaldson each added three hits for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Tigers right-hander Buck Farmer (0-3) allowed eight hits, two walks and six runs (five earned) in four innings.

Encarnacion, the designated hitter, gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the first with his first homer of the game. It followed a one-out single by Donaldson, the third baseman, and a walk by right fielder Jose Bautista.

The Blue Jays added a run in the second on a double by Revere, the left fielder, and a single by Goins, the second baseman.

The Tigers (60-69) got one run back in the third. Shortstop Jose Iglesias led off with a single and took third when Bautista lost a fly by left fielder Rajai Davis in the sun and the ball dropped in for a single. Iglesias scored on a groundout to shortstop by second baseman Ian Kinsler.

The Blue Jays regained their four-run lead in the third. Encarnacion reached second when his flyball bounced off the glove of right fielder Tyler Collins for an error and scored on Revere’s single.

Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose lost track of the number of outs in the fourth and that allowed the Blue Jays to take a 6-1 lead. Goins, who singled and stole second, scored all the way from second on Donaldson’s sacrifice fly to deep center. Gose, thinking there were three outs, began to run the ball in and Goins kept going until he touched home.

Goins started the three-run sixth against right-hander Guido Knudson with a single. After a wild pitch, Goins scored on Donaldson’s single. Encarnacion hit his second homer of the game with two outs to increase the lead to 9-1.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the seventh against left-hander Tom Gorzelanny on walks to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Bautista and a ground-run double by Donaldson.

Right-hander Alex Wilson entered and gave up the third home run of the game and 29th of the season by Encarnacion. It was Encarnacion’s third grand slam of the season to tie a club record and the ninth of his career. He has four multi-homer games this season and the 21 in his career.

A walk to first baseman Justin Smoak and the 16th homer of the season by Martin, the catcher, made the score 15-1.

NOTES: The Blue Jays now have a 20-5 record in August, a winning percentage of .800. The highest win percentage for a full month in franchise history was .760 in May, 1984, when the Blue Jays were 19-6. ... RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make the start Saturday and C Josh Thole was optioned to rookie-level Bluefield after the game on Friday. ... Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer of Double-A Erie was named Eastern League pitcher of the year after going 10-3 with a 2.06 ERA in 20 starts. ... Tigers RF J.D Martinez was 0-for-4 Friday in the 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays to end a seven-game hitting streak. He batted .357 (10-for-28) on the streak. ... RHP Alfredo Simon (11-8, 4.89 ERA) will start Sunday for the Tigers in the series finale against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle (13-6, 3.60 ERA).