Blue Jays finally pull out 19-inning win over Tigers

TORONTO -- What turned out to be the longest day in Toronto Blue Jays’ history, a 6-5 win in 19 innings over the Detroit Tigers, nearly ended in the ninth inning.

Pinch-hitter Anthony Gose led off with a single but was called out at second on a steal as center fielder Colby Rasmus struck out.

The Blue Jays challenged -- and won. The review determined that Gose was safe and he scored the tying run on a two-out single by shortstop Jose Reyes.

“Hey, that’s the game right there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s the benefit of instant replay, to get it right.”

“I felt I was safe, I felt if the staff thought it was close enough to challenge they would,” said Gose who finished the game as right fielder.

That set up the Blue Jays’ longest game in time, six hours and 37 minutes, and the first time they played more than 18 innings. They had twice played 18 innings in their history.

It was also the second 19-inning game in as many days. The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night. The last time there were two 19-inning games in the same month was July 1985.

The Blue Jays won 10 innings later on a bases-loaded single by first baseman Jose Bautista with none out in the 19th inning.

Right-hander Rick Porcello (13-7), usually a starter for the Tigers, entered the game in the bottom of the 17th, and took the loss.

He allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the 19th to second baseman Munenori Kawasaki. Reyes bunted and reached first on Porcello’s error while Kawasaki took third. Left fielder Melky Cabrera was walked to load the bases for Bautista, whose drive to right went over the drawn-in outfield.

“The whole pitching staff did a great job today,” Bautista said. “It was a tough game to play because it was so long but it was fun one. We made a lot good plays.”

It was the second day in a row that the Blue Jays (63-56) tied the Tigers (63-52) in the ninth and won in extra innings as they took the rubber match of the three-game series. Right-hander Chad Jenkins (1-1) allowed seven hits over six innings to earn the win. It was his longest outing of the season at Toronto or Triple-A Buffalo.

Rasmus made two fine catches behind Jenkins, one at the wall on first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s drive in the 18th and another coming in on a sinking liner by catcher Bryan Holaday in the 19th with a runner on base.

“I don’t know if you saw my reaction when Cabrera smoked that ball but I really put my head down because I thought it was way gone,” Jenkins said. “That was an unbelievable play and the liner even better.”

Left fielder J.D. Martinez drove in three runs for the Tigers, who led 5-0 after four innings.

David Price was making his second start for the Tigers after he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a July 31 trade and for the second time pitched to a no-decision. Price allowed five hits and four runs.

Price was cruising until Blue Jays first baseman Danny Valencia lined a double off the outside of his left knee and into right field with two out in the sixth. Catcher Dioner Navarro hit his ninth homer of the season on the left-hander’s next pitch.

“I don’t think it really affected me,” Price said. “We’re still in first place, that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if we win the division by 15 games or if we win it by one game.”

“I don’t even know if he iced it, to be honest with you,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Price finished the sixth but left in the seventh after a walk to third baseman Steve Tolleson and a single by center fielder Colby Rasmus.

After left-hander Phil Coke took over, pinch-hitter Kawasaki forced Rasmus with a grounder to second before Reyes and Cabrera hit RBI singles. Reyes has hit in 21 straight games against the Tigers.

Toronto left-hander Mark Buehrle was replaced after 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs (two earned).

Cabrera snapped an 0-for-14 drought with a two-out single in the first. Reyes made an error on a routine grounder by designated hitter Victor Martinez. Right fielder Torii Hunter singled to left and J.D. Martinez hit a two-run single. Third baseman Nick Castellanos added an RBI single.

J.D. Martinez doubled in a run in the third after singles by Cabrera and Victor Martinez.

Doubles by shortstop Andrew Romine and second baseman Ian Kinsler produced a run in the fourth.

Ausmus was ejected for the third time this season after Tigers catcher Alex Avila was called out on strikes to end the top of the third.

The Blue Jays were wearing red in honor of Canada Baseball Day.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game. He pitched two-thirds of an inning on Saturday but left during the warm-up in the 10th. A corresponding move will be made. ... RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list. He left his start on Friday in the fifth inning. LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. ... Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 on Saturday in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin. ... The Blue Jays open a three-game series in Seattle on Monday with RHP Drew Hutchison (8-9, 4.59 ERA) facing Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (12-3, 1.97). ... The Tigers send out RHP Justin Verlander (10-10, 4.57) against LHP Jeff Locke (3-3, 3.78) at Pittsburgh on Monday.