Preview: Tigers at Braves

Mother Nature has played a significant role in the Detroit Tigers' last two games, and the American League wild-card race by extension. After following up a win in a rain-shortened contest with a postponement in the series finale, Detroit will vie for its eighth victory in 11 outings on Friday when it opens a three-game interleague set at the Atlanta Braves.

The Tigers could be living out of their luggage following this series should they head back to Detroit for a makeup game with Cleveland on Monday before playing a potential tiebreaker on the road in Baltimore or Toronto the following day, a wild-card game on Wednesday and potentially a division series opener on Thursday. "If that's the scenario, then that's a good thing. That's a good problem to have," said manager Brad Ausmus, whose team resides 1 1/2 games behind both the Orioles and Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Atlanta posted a 5-2 win over Philadelphia to secure a three-game sweep with its 10th win in 11 outings, but the beleaguered Braves are headed to their first last-place finish since 1990.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (3-2, 3.59 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (7-12, 4.86)

Thursday's rain drops pushed back the start of Norris, who is 2-0 with a 3.41 ERA in his last six outings. The 23-year-old has permitted three runs or fewer in 11 of 12 starts in 2016, but completed six innings in just three of those contests. Norris own a 2-0 mark with a 3.20 ERA on the road this season, but was shelled for five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings in his lone career encounter against Atlanta.

Wisler improved to 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in his past five starts since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett. The 24-year-old settled for a no-decision in his last outing on Friday despite yielding just two runs on as many hits in six innings at Miami. Home cooking has been savored by Wisler, who is just 3-8 with 4.82 ERA in 15 starts at Turner Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera has homered in back-to-back contests, recorded 11 RBIs in his last four and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 contests.

3. Tigers OF J.D. Martinez is 7-for-17 with a homer and five RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Braves 2