Teheran helps Braves close out Turner Field in style

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves said so-long to Turner Field in style.

Right-hander Julio Teheran made one run stand up and outdueled Justin Verlander as the Braves closed Turner Field with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

"I don't know how we could end any better," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

The loss eliminated Detroit from the American League wild-card race.

Teheran (7-10) did not allow a run in seven innings of work and threw 69 of his 100 pitches for strikes. He gave up three hits, one walk and struck out 12, which matched his career high set on May 24 against Milwaukee.

"When he has command like he had today, he's fun to catch," Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers said. "I wouldn't want to hit him."

Verlander (16-9) worked seven innings and gave up only one run on six hits. He struck out eight and had one intentional walk. Verlander's record in interleague starts dropped to 27-5.

"His command wasn't sharp early, but he gave us seven strong innings and only allowed one run," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "Unfortunately we couldn't muster anything at the plate."

Atlanta got its lone run against Verlander in the first inning. Ender Inciarte singled and went to third when Adonis Garcia placed an opposite-field single to right. Inciarte scored on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly to center field.

Atlanta reliever Jose Ramirez worked a scoreless eighth inning. Closer Jim Johnson pitched around a hit in the ninth inning to earn his 20th save and closed the game with two strikeouts.

Atlanta finished the season 68-93. Detroit was 86-75.

Detroit had its best chance against Teheran in the second inning. The Tigers had runners on first and second with one out, but Teheran struck out James McCann and got Jose Iglesias to pop to shortstop.

Teheran reached double-digit strikeouts for the eighth time in his career and finished at Turner Field with a record of 24-16 and a 3.02 ERA. Teheran also had two hits off Verlander.

"I know he's a good right-hand pitcher and we're a right-hand oriented lineup," Ausmus said. "He had his stuff working today."

Iglesias doubled to lead off the eighth inning against Ramirez. He was doubled up to end the inning when Ian Kinsler's liner was snared by Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson and relayed to second before Iglesias could get back to the bag.

The Braves (68-93) won their final five series, beating Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit at home and New York and Miami on the road. Although Atlanta finished last in the National League East, it won 12 of its final 14 games.

"I feel really good walking out of here," Snitker said. "Looking at our team, we feel really good about ourselves."

Ausmus had the opposite feeling. His team was six games under .500 early in the season, but battled back and spent most of the second half in second place in the AL Central behind Cleveland. The Tigers got as close as two games with the Indians on Aug. 7.

"When you start spring training, your goal is to get to the World Series, so in that regard it's disappointing," Ausmus said.

The game was the final one contested at Turner Field, the club's home for the last 20 years. Atlanta will move to the new Sun Trust Park in the northwest suburbs of Marietta next spring. A crowd of 51,220 filled the park, the largest to see a game this year.

The Braves pulled out all the stops in their pregame ceremonies. They introduced their All-Turner Field, selected by the fans, with the loudest ovations going to the pitching triumvirate of Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz and longtime manager Bobby Cox.

A lengthy postgame ceremony followed the game. The highlight was home run champion Hank Aaron carrying home play from Turner Field to the new stadium in a limo with a police escort.

NOTES: The Braves and RHP Jim Johnson have reached a two-year deal for 2017-18. Johnson took over as the team's closer when Jason Grilli was traded and Arodys Vizcaino suffered an oblique strain. ... Detroit named OF Justin Upton as its player of the month and Justin Verlander as pitcher of the month for September. ... In Turner Field's 20 seasons, the Braves drew 52,439,513 regular-season fans and surpassed two million each season. The Braves were 951-657 (.588) in regular-season games.